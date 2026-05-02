Editorial Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. OUR VIEW: Kick off summer with fun holidays May 2, 2026 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s the time of year when most everyone is ready for a break.School will be over for the year soon, and many families are getting ready for a long vacation. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmx? E92E G6:?[ =6E’D =@@< 2E D@>6 7F? 9@=:52JD 4@>:?8 FA :? |2J]k^Am kAm{6E’D DE2CE E96 >@?E9 @77 C:89E H:E9 }2E:@?2= }@ !2?ED s2J @? |2J `] (9:=6 E96 9@=:52J 92D ?@3=6 C@@ED :E D66>D[ H6’C6 H@?56C:?8 6I24E=J 9@H >2?J A6@A=6 H:== 24EF2==J 8@ @FE :? AF3=:4 H:E9@FE E96:C A2?ED] xE’D A@DD:3=6 E96 D2>6 @?6D 46=63C2E:?8 E9:D 9@=:52J H:== 2=D@ 36 46=63C2E:?8 !9@?6 :? $:4< s2J[ 2=D@ 46=63C2E65 @? |2J `] k^AmkAmx7 J@F 5:5?’E <?@H 23@FE !9@?6 :? $:4< s2J[ ?@H J@F 5@] qFE 36H2C6[ J@FC 3@DD 2=D@ <?@HD 23@FE :E ?@H]k^AmkAms@?’E AFE E9@D6 A2?ED @? J6E] ~? |2J a[ J@F 42? C6>@G6 E96 C6DE @7 J@FC 4=@E96D E@ 46=63C2E6 (@C=5 }2<65 v2C56?:?8 s2J] %9:D :D DFAA@D65 E@ 36 2 H2J 7@C 9F>2?D E@ 36EE6C 4@??64E H:E9 ?2EFC6[ 3FE 2 8@@5 DAC2J @7 3F8 C6A6==6?E >2J 4@>6 :? 92?5J 7@C E9:D 9@=:52J]k^AmkAmx7 J@F >2<6 :E E9C@F89 E96 ?2<65 82C56?:?8 H:E9 ;FDE 2 76H >@DBF:E@ 3:E6D[ E96? J@F >2J 6?;@J }2E:@?2= v2C56? |65:E2E:@? s2J @? |2J b] *@F >:89E 6G6? 36 23=6 E@ >65:E2E6 ?2<65 :7 J@F 92G6 2?J 3F8 C6A6==6?E =67E]k^AmkAmq67@C6 J@F 9625 @FE @? |2J dE9 7@C r:?4@ 56 |2J@[ E2<6 2 76H >@>6?ED E@ 46=63C2E6 wF8 p $965 p?5 %2<6 p $6=7:6 s2J] %9:D 9@=:52J :D C62= 2?5 :D 6I24E=J H92E :E D@F?5D =:<6 \ E2<:?8 2 D6=7:6 H9:=6 9F88:?8 2 D965]k^AmkAmw2G6 7F? H:E9 E96 D:==J 9@=:52JD[ 3FE 5@?’E 7@C86E E96 3:8 @?6D — |@E96C’D s2J :D |2J `h 2?5 |6>@C:2= s2J :D |2J ad]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Summer Fun Holidays Mother's Day Memorial Day National No Pants Day Phone In Sick Day World Naked Gardening Day National Garden Meditation Day Hug A Shed And Take A Selfie Day Recommended for you Most Popular 1 man dead after Coosa County crash City continuing ‘good faith’ negotiations with Cemwall Bringing home to Dadeville: New restaurant serving traditional family recipes Ben Russell remembered for more than just accomplishments 1 remains in custody in Tallassee shooting Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 47° Clear68° / 47° 12 AM 47° 1 AM 46° 2 AM 46° 3 AM 47° 4 AM 46° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.