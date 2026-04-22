OUR VIEW: Summer fun for kids Apr 22, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With all of the proms either right around the corner or already over and done with, it’s a friendly reminder that another school year is coming to an end.So what are your kids doing this summer? × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}@H252JD H:E9 3@E9 A2C6?ED H@C<:?8[ 7:8FC:?8 @FE 9@H E@ <66A D49@@= 286 49:=5C6? D276 2?5 @44FA:65 42? 36 2 =@E E@ E9:?< 23@FE]k^Am kAm{F4<:=J[ E96C6 2C6 DF>>6C 42>AD 2?5 6G6?ED 8@:?8 @? 2=>@DE E96 6?E:C6 D62D@? F?E:= E96 49:=5C6? 8@ 324< E@ D49@@=]k^AmkAmx? p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ {2<6 |2CE:? %C2:=3=2K6CD :D 9@DE:?8 2 DF>>6C 42>A 7C@> yF?6 `\yF=J b` 7@C 49:=5C6? 286D d\`a] q6EE6C 9FCCJ @? E9:D @?6[ C68:DEC2E:@? 6?5D |2J `] %96 42>A 2=D@ 2446AED DEF56?E G@=F?E66CD :7 E96J 2C6 36EH66? `b\`d J62CD @=5] %9:D 42>A :D 2 8C62E :562 :7 J@FC 49:=5C6?’D 286D DA2? BF:E6 2 76H J62CD]k^AmkAmx? v@@5H2E6C[ E96 J@FE9 56G6=@A>6?E 2?5 A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? 2C6 9@DE:?8 2 42>A E92E 368:?D yF?6 `] uC@> fib_ 2]>] F?E:= bib_ A]>][ |@?52J E9C@F89 uC:52J[ <:5D H:== 92G6 2 D276 A=246 E@ 8@ 2D H6== 2D DE2J 6?E6CE2:?65 H:E9 A=6?EJ @7 24E:G:E:6D] u@C :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== ade\fcb\`ada] %96 =2DE 52E6 E@ C68:DE6C :D yF?6 h]k^AmkAmu@C @=56C E66?D[ :E’D ?@E E@@ 62C=J 7@C E96> E@ 7:?5 2 DF>>6C ;@3] ~C >2J36 E96J 2C6 6?EC6AC6?6FC:2= 2?5 H2?E E@ DE2CE 2 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAmp?5 H9:=6 J@FC <:5D 2C6 @FE @7 D49@@=[ 5@?’E 7@C86E E@ 92G6 D@>6 7F? H:E9 E96>]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 A=6?EJ @7 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J 6G6?ED E9C@F89@FE E96 DF>>6C 2?5 E96 =2<6 :D :? @FC 324<J2C5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka Two shootings, one week, one suspect arrested 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 77° / 53° 1 PM 79° 2 PM 80° 3 PM 80° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.