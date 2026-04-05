Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. OUR VIEW: The season for forgiveness Apr 5, 2026 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No matter your religious affiliation, everyone is aware Sunday is Easter.Also no matter your beliefs, this season is a good reminder of forgiveness and redemption. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmxD E96C6 D@>6@?6 J@F ?665 E@ 7@C8:G6n xD E96C6 D@>6@?6 H9@ ?665D E@ 7@C8:G6 J@Fnk^Am kAm|2<6 E9:D H66< E96 E:>6 E@ 7:I E96D6 @=5 8C:6G2?46D]k^AmkAm%96 @=5 D2J:?8 Q%@ 6CC :D 9F>2?j E@ 7@C8:G6[ 5:G:?6Q 3J t?8=:D9 A@6E p=6I2?56C !@A6 42? 36 AFE :?E@ FD6 E9:D H66< 2?5 C6=2E6D 324< E@ >2?J q:3=:42= G6CD6D]k^AmkAm}@E @?=J :D 2D<:?8 @C 8:G:?8 7@C8:G6?6DD ;FDE E96 C:89E E9:?8 E@ 5@[ :E 2=H2JD C6=:6G6D 2 8C62E 3FC56? @77 E96 :?5:G:5F2=]k^AmkAm|2?J E:>6D 8F:=E :D 42CC:65 7@C J62CD 3642FD6 @7 2 HC@?8 J@F >2J 92G6 5@?6 E@ 2?@E96C] ~? E96 7=:A D:56[ E96C6’D E96 2?86C J@F 42? 42CCJ H96? J@F 92G6?’E 7@C8:G6? D@>6@?6]k^AmkAm(9:496G6C D:56 J@F >2J 72== @?[ >2?J >2J ?665 E@ 5@ 3@E9 2D<:?8 2?5 8:G:?8[ ;FDE =6E :E 8@] |2? FA :7 J@F ?665 E@ E6== D@>6@?6 J@F’C6 D@CCJ 2?5 >62? :E] (6 42? 2== C6=2E6 E@ @FC A2C6?ED >2<:?8 FD 2A@=@8:K6 E@ E96 D:3=:?8 2?5 3=FCE:?8 @FE ‘D@CCJ’ @?=J E@ 92G6 E@ C6A62E :E D6G6C2= E:>6D F?E:= :E D@F?565 86?F:?6] pA@=@8:K6 2?5 >62? :E] &?56CDE2?5 H9J H92E J@F 5:5 E@ E96 @E96C A6CD@? H2D HC@?8]k^AmkAmx7 J@F ?665 E@ 7@C8:G6 D@>6@?6[ J@F 5@?’E 92G6 E@ E6== E96>[ J@F ;FDE 92G6 E@ >62? :E 566A 5@H?] p?5 7@C8:G6?6DD 5@6D?’E >62? J@F 92G6 E@ C63F:=5 2 52>2865 C6=2E:@?D9:A :7 :E’D ?@E :? J@FC 36DE :?E6C6DE[ :E’D ;FDE C6=62D:?8 E92E 2?86C E92E 92D 3@EE=65 FA :?D:56 7@C 2 =@?8 E:>6]k^AmkAm}@H 5@6D?’E E92E 766= 36EE6Cnk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Forgiveness Redemption Apology Guilt Anger Easter Religion Recommended for you Most Popular 2 left dead in Monday shooting BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Two students injured in school bus crash Prattville man arrested for possession of child porn Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° 71° / 61° 7 PM 65° 8 PM 61° 9 PM 57° 10 PM 56° 11 PM 55° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.