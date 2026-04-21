Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. Remembering what’s important can be tough Apr 21, 2026 Apr 21, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Life can be busy.And a lot of the things that make it busy just aren’t important in the whole scheme of things. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmx 42>6 E@ E92E C62=:K2E:@? >2?J J62CD 28@ H96? x H2D D6=7\6>A=@J65] x 925 >@C6 E:>6 @? >J 92?5D 2?5 D@@? 5:D4@G6C65 H96? J@F H@C< 2== E96 E:>6[ J@F 7@C86E H92E E96 :>A@CE2?E E9:?8D C62==J 2C6]k^Am kAmx H2D C6>:?565 @7 E9:D 282:? H96? >2<:?8 A=2?D E@ 8@ D66 >J 525 27E6C x 7@F?5 @FE 96 92D 925 2 962CE 2EE24<] w6’D 5@:?8 7:?6[ 3FE E96 86?E=6 C6>:?56C 96’D ?@E $FA6C>2? 2?5 H@?’E =:G6 7@C6G6C AC@>AE65 >6 E@ C6>6>36C >J AC:@C:E:6D 925 8@EE6? @FE @7 H924< 282:?]k^AmkAmxE’D ?@E ;FDE @FC @=56C A2C6?ED E92E 86E AFD965 2D:56 6:E96C] xE’D @FC <:5D[ @FC 8C2?5<:5D] }@3@5J :?E6?E:@?2==J AFD96D E96:C =@G65 @?6D 2D:56[ H6 ;FDE 72:= E@ C6>:?5 @FCD6=G6D @7 H92E :D :>A@CE2?E]k^AmkAm(96? x 8@E >J 7:CDE 8C@H?\FA ;@3 WE92E’D H92E x 42==65 :E 2?JH2JX[ x AC@323=J H@C<65 d_ 9@FCD 2 H66< @? 2 8@@5 H66<] %96C6 H6C6 =@ED 2?5 =@ED @7 6G6?ED] x DE:== 925 @?6 J@F?8 49:=5 2E 9@>6] x7 E96 6G6?E 5:5?’E :?4=F56 25F=E 36G6C286D[ 96 H2D H:E9 >6] p?5 7@C 2?J@?6 H9@ H2D 2C@F?5 9:> 5FC:?8 E92E E:>6[ H6==[ E96J <?@H 96 H2D 2 92?57F=]k^AmkAmx 5:5?’E 3C:?8 9:> H:E9 >6 E@ AFCA@D6=J 288C2G2E6 E9@D6 2C@F?5 >6] x 5:5 :E 3642FD6 x H2D H@C<:?8 7@C >J 72>:=J] %@ AC@G:56 7@C E96>] %@ 8:G6 E96> 2D 8@@5 2 =:76 2D x 4@F=5] %92E’D H9J 96 H2D H:E9 >6] x 49@D6 E@ AFE >J 72>:=J 7:CDE]k^AmkAmpD 96 8@E @=56C 2?5 x H2D H@C<:?8 7C@> 9@>6 6G6CJE9:?8 D9:7E65 D:?46 H6 5:5 DA6?5 >@C6 E:>6 E@86E96C] x =62C?65 9@H E@ 82C56?] x C6G6CE65 324< E@ 4@@<:?8 6G6CJE9:?8 7C@> D4C2E49] x =62C?65 9@H E@ 7@C286] x DE2CE65 D6H:?8 282:?] w64<[ x 6G6? 9@>6 D49@@=65 9:> 7@C 2 76H J62CD]k^AmkAm%96 6IEC2 E:>6 x 925 2==@H65 >6 E@ 766= >@C6 8C@F?565 2?5 >@C6 :? E@F49 H:E9 H92E :D ECF=J :>A@CE2?E]k^AmkAmu@C E96 A2DE E9C66 J62CD[ x’G6 366? H@C<:?8 @FED:56 >J 9@>6 282:? WE92?<D pxX] x’> ?@E FAD6E 3J :E[ x 5@ 92G6 2 8@2= x’> H@C<:?8 E@H2C5D] pE @?6 A@:?E[ x H2D H@C<:?8 E9C66 ;@3D E@ DE2D9 2H2J D@>6 >@?6J] $@ x’G6 366? 3FDJ]k^AmkAmp?5 E92E 3FDJ?6DD 92D AF==65 >6 2H2J 7C@> H92E x 36=:6G6 :D :>A@CE2?E] u@C >6[ >F49 @7 >J 3FDJ?6DD 4@>6D 7C@> >6 36:?8 56A6?523=6 2?5 ?@E H2?E:?8 E@ AFE 2?J@?6 @FE] x >62?[ H6’C6 2== AC6EEJ 3FDJ[ C:89Enk^AmkAmx7 J@F’G6 =@DE EC24< @7 H92E’D :>A@CE2?E E@ J@F[ E2<6 2 3C62E96C 2?5 C6>6>36C] (6 2== ?665 E@ C6>6>36C 7C@> E:>6 E@ E:>6 H92E’D ECF=J :>A@CE2?E]k^Am Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Family Priorities Work-life Balance Parenting Reflection Life Lessons Busyness Self-employment Homeschooling Personal Growth Recommended for you Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 79° / 44° 5 PM 77° 6 PM 76° 7 PM 72° 8 PM 68° 9 PM 64° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.