Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. Retirement is easier to plan when you’re young Jun 2, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A coworker of mine just retired and started thinking about my own retirement.A little more than 30 years ago, I made the assumption I would never retire. On the maternal side of my family, it didn’t look good for me. Neither my mom nor her mom made it to 55. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp=D@ 2C@F?5 E9:D E:>6 A6C:@5[ x H2D H@C<:?8 >J 7:CDE 8@\C@F?5 2E %96 ~FE=@@<] x H2D 2E H@C< E92E |@?52J >@C?:?8 H96? H6 2== 7@F?5 @FE q:==J |4v966 925 5:65 @G6C E96 H66<6?5]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m(92E x C6>6>36C >@DE H2D 36:?8 E@=5 H96? 96 H2D 7@F?5[ 96 H2D 4=FE49:?8 2 92?57F= @7 :?G@:46D] w6 925 366? H@C<:?8 H96? 96 5:65]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx 564:565 2E E92E A@:?E[ E92E H@F=5 36 >6] x H@F=5 ;FDE H@C< F?E:= :E H2D >J E:>6 E@ 8@] %92E 3642>6 >J C6E:C6>6?E A=2?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96D6 EH@ 6?E:C6=J F?C6=2E65 A2DE =:76 6IA6C:6?46D 92G6 3C@F89E >6 96C6] pE dh[ x 92G6 5@?6 2=>@DE ?@E9:?8 E@ AC6A2C6 7@C C6E:C6>6?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96J D2J 9:?5D:89E :D a_^a_ 2?5 x 36=:6G6 E92E ?@H] x 92G6 5@?6 2 A@@C ;@3 @7 D6EE:?8 >JD6=7 FA E@ 36 23=6 E@ ?@E H@C< 2E 2==]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(9:=6 x 2> AC6A2C:?8 >JD6=7 7@C D@>6 D@CE @7 D6>:\C6E:C6>6?E[ H9:49 :D 567:?:E6=J :? C6249[ 2 7F==\3=@H? C6E:C6>6?En x 42?’E D66 E92E 92AA6?:?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx’> D2J:?8 2== @7 E92E E@ D2J E9:Di AC6A2C6 J@FCD6=7] x7 J@F C62==J H2?E E@ 5@ H92E6G6C J@F H2?E E@ 5@ :? J@FC @=5 286[ J@F 925 36EE6C DE2CE 7:8FC:?8 @FE H96? J@F’C6 J@F?8 9@H J@F 2C6 8@:?8 E@ >2<6 E92E 92AA6?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx’> BF:E6 2=C:89E H@C<:?8 2E 2 A2CE E:>6 ;@3 D@>6H96C6 F?E:= x ;FDE 42?’E 2?J>@C6[ 3FE H96C6 x E9:?< x’G6 C62==J >6DD65 FA :D ?@E E2<:?8 :?E@ 4@?D:56C2E:@? E92E x >:89E H2?E E@ DA6?5 E:>6 92?8:?8 @FE H:E9 >J 8C2?5<:5D 367@C6 E96J 2C6 E@@ @=5 E@ H2?E E@ 92?8 @FE H:E9 >6] p?5 9@?6DE=J[ 7@FC @7 E96> 2C6 2=C625J 2E E92E 286]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(6 92G6 2 5646?E=J 4=@D6 72>:=J[ D@ x 5@?’E 36=:6G6 E96J H:== 6G6C ?@E H2?E E@ D66 >6[ 3FE H96? J@FC @=56DE 8C2?5<:5 :D `e[ J@F 92G6 E@ E9:?< :E’D 2 A@DD:3:=:EJ H:E9:? E96 ?6IE `_ J62CD[ E92E 8C2?5<:5 >2J 92G6 9:D @H? 49:=5C6?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(9:=6 x’> 92AAJ E96 =:76 4J4=6 :? @FC 72>:=J H:== 4@?E:?F6[ x’> 2=D@ 2 C62=:DE :? E92E 96 H:== 36 ;FDE 2D 3FDJ 2D x H2D H96? x 925 D>2== 49:=5C6?] x 5:5?’E AFE >J 8C2?5A2C6?ED @? E96 E@A @7 >J =:DE H96? x 925 D>2== 49:=5C6? — :E’D ;FDE 2 =@E H96? J@F 92G6 E@@ >F49 E@ 5@]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx 6?G:D:@? >J C6E:C6>6?E E@ 36 2 >:I @7 A2:5 H@C< 2?5 7F? H@C<[ 2== E9@D6 9@33:6D x 6?;@J 3FE 92G6?’E 925 E:>6 E@ 5@ C646?E=J] |J 9@A6 :D 2E =62DE @?6 8C2?549:=5 H:== 36 :?E6C6DE65 :? 6249 @7 >J 9@33:6D D@ x 42? ?@E @?=J A2DD @? >J <?@H=6586 3FE 2=D@ 92G6 E92E BF2=:EJ E:>6 x 4C2G6]k^DA2?mk^Am Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Retirement Planning Grandchildren Family Relationships Work-life Balance Personal Reflection Aging Hobbies Semi-retirement Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular Tallassee police investigating Saturday night shooting death Wetumpka traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure #EatMoreChickenWetumpka Wetumpka shooting cases headed to grand jury Family of woman killed in Tuscaloosa files lawsuit Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Cloudy77° / 65° 1 PM 78° 2 PM 80° 3 PM 80° 4 PM 83° 5 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.