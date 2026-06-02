A coworker of mine just retired and started thinking about my own retirement.

A little more than 30 years ago, I made the assumption I would never retire. On the maternal side of my family, it didn’t look good for me. Neither my mom nor her mom made it to 55.

Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com.