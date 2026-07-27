As local reporters, a lot of our coverage involves local events. It might be a program hosted at the local library, by a community organization or the local Extension office. Whatever it may be, it is hard for us to ignore that sometimes turnout is not as high as it has the potential to be.
It is true people are busy – it is hard to leave work to attend an event you may be interested in. Maybe on the weekends you would rather stay in bed and inside the house. There are also times people just did not know an event was taking place and missed the opportunity to experience the fun. However, if you have the time, participating in your local community events is always a benefit.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 105 to 109 expected on Tuesday.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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