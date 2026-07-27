As local reporters, a lot of our coverage involves local events. It might be a program hosted at the local library, by a community organization or the local Extension office. Whatever it may be, it is hard for us to ignore that sometimes turnout is not as high as it has the potential to be. 

It is true people are busy – it is hard to leave work to attend an event you may be interested in. Maybe on the weekends you would rather stay in bed and inside the house. There are also times people just did not know an event was taking place and missed the opportunity to experience the fun. However, if you have the time, participating in your local community events is always a benefit. 

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