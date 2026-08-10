It’s seemingly a world of chaos right now.

There’s a war going on; gas prices are soaring; and it takes $200 to buy eight things at Walmart. Plus, there’s the day-to-day tasks that sometimes can feel overwhelming.

Lizi Arbogast is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 434-962-9420 or via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com.  

Recommended for you