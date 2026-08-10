Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. Small habits can help you stay grounded Aug 10, 2026 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s seemingly a world of chaos right now.There’s a war going on; gas prices are soaring; and it takes $200 to buy eight things at Walmart. Plus, there’s the day-to-day tasks that sometimes can feel overwhelming. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}665=6DD E@ D2J[ 36:?8 2? 25F=E :D 92C5]k^Am kAm#6>6>36C H96? @FC 4=@E96D H6C6 A:4<65 @FE 7@C FD[ @FC D9@AA:?8 H2D 5@?6 3J @FC A2C6?ED 2?5 @FC D4965F=6 H2D C:8:5 2?5 62DJ E@ 7@==@Hn p== E92E 8@6D @FE E96 H:?5@H H96? J@F 364@>6 2? 25F=E[ 2?5 :E 42? D@>6E:>6D 36 2 5C2:?]k^AmkAmtG6? E96 D>2==6DE @7 E2D<D[ =:<6 62E:?8 2 962=E9J >62= @C E2<:?8 2 =@?8 D9@H6C[ 42? 766= 52F?E:?8] k^AmkAmqFE 92G:?8 D>2== C:EF2=D @C 923:ED 42? <66A J@F 8C@F?565 :? 2 H@C=5 @7 492@D]k^AmkAmu@C :?DE2?46[ 36:?8 2 ;@FC?2=:DE :D 92C5] q6:?8 2? 65:E@C :D 6G6? 92C56C] %96C6 2C6 4@>A=2:?ED @? 2 ?62C 52:=J 32D:D — A6@A=6 H9@ 5:5?’E H2?E E96:C >F8D9@E :? E96 A2A6C :D 2 3:8 @?6] %96C6’D 7=F4EF2E:?8 D4965F=6D 2?5 >66E:?8D E@ 2EE6?5j E96C6’D EC2865:6D E@ 4@G6C 2?5 ?2EFC2= 5:D2DE6CD E@ DE2J @? E@A @7] xE’D 2 5:77:4F=E 42C66C A2E9[ E@ 36 DFC6]k^AmkAmqFE E96C6 :D @?6 D>2== C:EF2= x 92G6 2E H@C< E92E <66AD >6 8C@F?565 6249 52J — 62E:?8 =F?49 2E >J 56D< H:E9 @FC DA@CED 65:E@C $2>F6= w:88D] k^AmkAm%JA:42==J[ x D:E :? 2? @77:46 3J >JD6=7[ 2?5 7@C 2? 6IEC@G6CE65 A6CD@?[ E92E 42? 36 5:77:4F=E E@ D2J E96 =62DE] x FD65 E@ 36 @FE :? “E96 A:E[” H92E vH6? q:D9@A 27764E:@?2E6=J 42==D E96 >2:? ?6HDC@@>] qFE H96? x 3642>6 >2?28:?8 65:E@C[ x H2D >@G65 :?E@ |:E49’D @=5 @77:46] xE 86ED =@?6=J :? 96C6 D@>6E:>6D]k^AmkAmtG6CJ 52J[ E9@F89[ x 8@ 8C23 =F?49 — DFAA@CE:?8 =@42= 2D >F49 2D x 42? 5FC:?8 E96D6 5:77:4F=E E:>6D — 2?5 62E :? >J @77:46 H:E9 $2>] %JA:42==J H6 2C6 H@C<:?8 E9C@F89 =F?49[ 2?5 :E 42? E2<6 >6 EH@ @C E9C66 9@FCD E@ 4@>A=6E6 >J >62=] qFE 92G:?8 D@>6@?6 E@ E2=< E@ 2?5 3@F?46 :562D @77 @7 :D 2 ECF6 3=6DD:?8 :? E9:D 492@E:4 H@C=5]k^AmkAmp?@E96C D>2== 923:E @7 >:?6 :D 2 3:E >@C6 4@DE=J] x =:<6 E@ 92G6 >J ?2:=D 5@?6[ 3FE :E’D >@C6 E92? ;FDE 23@FE =@@<:?8 AC6EEJ] xE’D >J E:>6 — >J E:>6 E@ 36 92?5D 7C66 2?5 92G6 ?@ 2446DD E@ >J 46==A9@?6] xE’D @?=J 23@FE 2? 9@FC 6G6CJ >@?E9[ 3FE :EVD 496C:D965 E:>6] p?5 :E 5@6D >2<6 >6 766= AC6EEJ E@@]k^AmkAm(92E6G6C J@FC C:EF2= @C 923:E >2J 36[ 7:?5 D@>6E9:?8 E92E 96=AD J@F 766= 8C@F?565 6249 52J] (96E96C :E’D 2 D>2== 3C62E9:?8 6I6C4:D6[ E2<:?8 2 H2=<[ A=2J:?8 H:E9 J@FC 5@8D @C D@>6E9:?8 6=D6 4@>A=6E6=J[ :E’D :>A@CE2?E E@ 92G6 E:>6 7@C J@FCD6=7 2?5 5@ D@>6E9:?8 E92E 3C:?8D ;@J 2?5 A6246 E@ J@FC =:76]k^Am Lizi Arbogast is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 434-962-9420 or via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular Baptism held for female inmates at Elmore County Jail Gateway has new owner Council hears possibilities of new Tallassee Police Department Truck crashes into Who’s Diner No city attorney selected Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 88° Sunny88° / 72° 6 PM 87° 7 PM 84° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.