When you’re working, sometimes you don’t realize you’re burnt out until you finally reach the point where you’re irritable, constantly tired and your stress levels have reached a new peak.
As journalists, we know burnout all too well. Most times it is a 24/7 job. The text messages, phone calls, emails, sporting events, breaking news, etc. never ends. Our editorial group chat is mostly texts asking if someone can proof a story before its published or write and publish a breaking news story. Most times the tasks land on whoever is closest to a computer or just simply has the energy to do it. We often forget how important it is to take time for ourselves resulting in burnout.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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