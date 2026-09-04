When you’re working, sometimes you don’t realize you’re burnt out until you finally reach the point where you’re irritable, constantly tired and your stress levels have reached a new peak. 

As journalists, we know burnout all too well. Most times it is a 24/7 job. The text messages, phone calls, emails, sporting events, breaking news, etc. never ends. Our editorial group chat is mostly texts asking if someone can proof a story before its published or write and publish a breaking news story. Most times the tasks land on whoever is closest to a computer or just simply has the energy to do it. We often forget how important it is to take time for ourselves resulting in burnout.

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