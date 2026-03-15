Recently, I found myself needing to slow down. When I started my career at The Record I don’t think I anticipated just how much I would be on the go; that is, physically and mentally. If I’m not thinking about new interview questions, I am writing stories and if not writing stories, I am making my way to an interview, an event or breaking news. I am constantly adding or checking off tasks on my to-do list and often finding an eight hour work day is still not enough. As someone diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, the “go” and constantly worrying about what I need to do next is pretty taxing on my overall mental health.
What makes it even worse is social media. The internet is fast-moving and constant. Each time you scroll, you consume something different and it doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad. It’s information overload even if it’s not noticeable to the consumer. Every emotion is placed on the viewer and those feelings have an affect on its audience.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 23 in the north and 28 in the south expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the
Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 23 in the north and 28 in the south expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the
Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&