Recently, I found myself needing to slow down. When I started my career at The Record I don’t think I anticipated just how much I would be on the go; that is, physically and mentally. If I’m not thinking about new interview questions, I am writing stories and if not writing stories, I am making my way to an interview, an event or breaking news. I am constantly adding or checking off tasks on my to-do list and often finding an eight hour work day is still not enough. As someone diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, the “go” and constantly worrying about what I need to do next is pretty taxing on my overall mental health. 

What makes it even worse is social media. The internet is fast-moving and constant. Each time you scroll, you consume something different and it doesn’t matter if it’s good or bad. It’s information overload even if it’s not noticeable to the consumer. Every emotion is placed on the viewer and those feelings have an affect on its audience. 

Sarah Chase is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.

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