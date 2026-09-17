I’ve never been one to keep up with Miss America pageants, but I did compete in AKA pageants when I was younger. Sponsored by the Rho Chi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in Huntsville, competing in the Angel pageant each year was something I looked forward to. Putting on a pretty dress, getting my makeup done, earning the crown and then returning the next year to crown the new winner are key memories for me. There’s another aspect of pageant-competing I did each year: getting my hair pressed.
When I competed in pageants, I wasn’t really thinking about the state of my hair. Every few weeks I was getting my hair permed and pressed — something I hated because the perm burned relentlessly — and when it started, the hairdresser and I immediately had to run to the wash bowl to rinse it out. It wasn’t until the summer before going into my freshman year of high school that I went natural.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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