I’ve never been one to keep up with Miss America pageants, but I did compete in AKA pageants when I was younger. Sponsored by the Rho Chi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. in Huntsville, competing in the Angel pageant each year was something I looked forward to. Putting on a pretty dress, getting my makeup done, earning the crown and then returning the next year to crown the new winner are key memories for me. There’s another aspect of pageant-competing I did each year: getting my hair pressed. 

When I competed in pageants, I wasn’t really thinking about the state of my hair. Every few weeks I was getting my hair permed and pressed — something I hated because the perm burned relentlessly — and when it started, the hairdresser and I immediately had to run to the wash bowl to rinse it out. It wasn’t until the summer before going into my freshman year of high school that I went natural. 

Sarah Chase is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.

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