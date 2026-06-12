The lost art of being early Jun 12, 2026 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Whatever happens to the saying, “If you’re early, you’re on time. If you’re on time, you’re late. And if you’re late, you’re screwed.”Those are words that should run through your head when you have an event later in the day, or even something you must wake up for. Yet, it’s something that seemingly has gone missing this day in age. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mxE’D H:E9:? 2 C62D@?23=6 C2?86 E@ 36 D@>6H96C6 2D 62C=J 2D b_ >:?FE6D[ 3FE D9@@E:?8 7@C `d >:?FE6D 367@C6 :D 2=>@DE E96 8@=56? CF=6] p?JE9:?8 =6DD 42? 36 F?56CDE2?523=6[ 6DA64:2==J H96? 4@?D:56C:?8 H92E E96 6G6?E :D] w@H6G6C[ E96 >:?FE6 J@F 4C@DD A2DE E96 6IA64E65 DE2CE :D :?4@?D:56C2E6]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mx7 2 7C:6?5 2D<D J@F E@ >66E E96> 7@C 5:??6C[ 2?5 J@F D9@H FA `d >:?FE6D =2E6[ J@F’G6 3=2E2?E=J 5:DC682C565 E96:C E:>6] *@F 42? 3=2>6 EC277:4[ 3FE 2?J C62D@?23=6 A6CD@? H:== >2A E96:C EC:A[ @C :7 E96J’G6 >256 :E 367@C6[ <?@H 9@H =@?8 :E E2<6D E@ 2CC:G6 2E E96 56DE:?2E:@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx7 :E E2<6D J@F =@?86C E@ 86E C625J[ DE2CE 62C=:6C] x7 :E’D 5FC:?8 CFD9 9@FC EC277:4[ =62G6 62C=:6C] x7 :E E2<6D J@F =@?86C E@ 86E @FE @7 365[ H2<6 FA 62C=:6C E@ 244@F?E 7@C E96 E:>6 ?66565] %96C6 2C6 D:>A=6 D@=FE:@?D E@ 2G@:5 36:?8 =2E6 E@ E9:?< 23@FE J@FC 286?52[ 2?5 :7 J@F’C6 ?@E E2<:?8 E96 AC@A6C AC@E@4@= E@ >2<6 E92E 249:6G23=6[ E96? J@F ?665 E@ =@@< :? E96 >:CC@C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 3:8 E9:?8 E@ E2<6 :?E@ 244@F?E :D E92E :E :D ?@E ;FDE J@FC E:>6[ :E :D @E96CDV 2D H6==] xE :D 4@?D:56C2E6 E@ E9@D6 :? J@FC =:76 E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96:C E:>6 :D 2D G2=F23=6 2D J@FCD]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular Suspect confesses to law enforcement in Tallassee murder BRHS graduate earns Yale degree Eclectic resident sentenced for theft at casino Tallassee resident sentenced in sex crime Summer EBT benefits coming Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 87° Sunny89° / 72° 6 PM 83° 7 PM 83° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.