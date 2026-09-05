The high school football season has started, and with that the college season is officially underway. And all that means to me is the NFL is finally here. At the time you’re seeing this, whether reading it in print or online, I’ll have drafted my fantasy football team, which is the other indicator for the NFL season commencing.
But already, I’ve kind of lost hope for the 2026 Cowboys. Not because they made any bad moves; no one got hurt, the coaching staff is all still the same and Jerry Jones has surprisingly kept his mouth shut. In all honesty, I should be fairly happy, and I was happy until I saw the notification.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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