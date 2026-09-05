The high school football season has started, and with that the college season is officially underway. And all that means to me is the NFL is finally here. At the time you’re seeing this, whether reading it in print or online, I’ll have drafted my fantasy football team, which is the other indicator for the NFL season commencing.

But already, I’ve kind of lost hope for the 2026 Cowboys. Not because they made any bad moves; no one got hurt, the coaching staff is all still the same and Jerry Jones has surprisingly kept his mouth shut. In all honesty, I should be fairly happy, and I was happy until I saw the notification.

Samuel Higgs is the sports editor for the Alexander City Outlook and Dadeville Record. 