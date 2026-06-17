Edgewood Academy will have a new face in its athletic department come next season. The school announced the hiring of former Lowndes Academy baseball coach Colton Mathis to head up its softball program.
Historically, the Wildcats have been dominant on the softball field. Recently, with coaches cycling in and out of the program, that dominance has seemed like a distant memory. With Mathis at the helm, Edgewood athletic director Scott Phillips is optimistic deep playoff runs and state championships will once again become the norm.
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EASTERN ELMORE...NORTHWESTERN
MACON AND SOUTHWESTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM CDT...
At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Dexter to 6 miles northeast of Emerald Mountain
to near Milstead. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tuskegee, Tallassee, Notasulga, Milstead, Eclectic, Franklin, Martin
Dam, Santuck, Liberty City, Reeves Airport, Tallapoosa City, Kowaliga
Bridge, Dexter, Western Lake Martin, Southern Lake Martin, Claud,
Yates Dam, I 85 Rest Area, Central, and Uphapee Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
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MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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