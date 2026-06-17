Edgewood Academy will have a new face in its athletic department come next season. The school announced the hiring of former Lowndes Academy baseball coach Colton Mathis to head up its softball program. 

Historically, the Wildcats have been dominant on the softball field. Recently, with coaches cycling in and out of the program, that dominance has seemed like a distant memory. With Mathis at the helm, Edgewood athletic director Scott Phillips is optimistic deep playoff runs and state championships will once again become the norm. 