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Cliff Williams / TPI Students blow water colors around to aid in creating a galaxy in Carole Carson art day camp at the Tallassee Community Library.

Color theory and fun were the order of the week as Carole Carson hosted an art day camp at the Tallassee Community Library.

It was a chance for children to be exposed to painting and expressing themselves through art.

PHOTOS: Art at the Tallassee Community Library

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