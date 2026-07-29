Featured Art introduced to Tallassee children through camp Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 29, 2026 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Students blow water colors around to aid in creating a galaxy in Carole Carson art day camp at the Tallassee Community Library. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Color theory and fun were the order of the week as Carole Carson hosted an art day camp at the Tallassee Community Library.It was a chance for children to be exposed to painting and expressing themselves through art. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x ;FDE H2?E E@ :?EC@5F46 E96> E@ 5:776C6?E >65:F>D[” r2CD@? D2:5] “%96J 86E E@ 5@ H2E6C4@=@C[ 24CJ=:4[ 492=< A2DE6=D] (6VC6 ;FDE E@F49:?8 5:776C6?E >65:F>D 2?5 D66:?8 H92E E96J 766= =:<6[ 2?5 E96? E96J 86E E@ E2<6 E96> 9@>6]”k^AmkAmr2CD@? 92D 2? 2CE DEF5:@ :? ~A6=:<2 3FE D:?46 E96 r~'xs\`h A2?56>:4 D96 92D 366? 4@>:?8 E@ %2==2DD66 E@ E6249 2CE] u:CDE :E H2D E9C@F89 DF>>6C D49@@= 2?5 H96? 2? @A6?:?8 42>6 2E %2==2DD66 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=[ D96 2446AE65 2 4@?EC24E A@D:E:@? 2D 2? 2CE E62496C]k^AmkAm“xEVD 567:?:E6=J 2 8:7E v@5 82G6 >6[” r2CD@? D2:5] “*@FVC6 DFAA@D65 E@ D92C6 H92E6G6C v@5 8:G6D J@F] %9:D 8:G6D >6 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ H@C< H:E9 <:5D H9@ >2J ?@E 36 :?E6C6DE65 :? 7@@E32== @C @E96C DA@CED 2?5 DEF77] %96C6VD D@>6E9:?8 6=D6 E92E E96J 42? 5@]”k^AmkAmr2CD@? DA6?E E96 H66< H:E9 E96 49:=5C6? :? EH@ 9@FC D6DD:@?D] pE E96 6?5 @7 E96 H66<[ E96J H6?E 9@>6 H:E9 H92E E96J 4C62E65 — 2 H2E6C4@=@C 82=2IJ[ 2 A2:?E 5F>A[ 4FDE@> 5@@C 92?86C 2?5 >@C6] %96J 2=D@ E@@< 9@>6 DFAA=:6D E@ 36 23=6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 A2:?E:?8 2E 9@>6]k^AmkAmr2CD@? :D 9@A67F= E96 DEF56?ED H:== 36 2D DF446DD7F= 2D 96C @C >@C6 D@] r2CD@? :D 2 7F==E:>6 2CE:DE 2?5 92D 4C62E65 >FC2=D 2C@F?5 ~A6=:<2] w6C 2CEH@C< 92D 366? :? E96 |@?E8@>6CJ u:?6 pCED |FD6F> 2?5 E96 yF=6 r@==:?D $>:E9 |FD6F> :? pF3FC?] k^AmkAm“xEVD 366? @? 4@>>6C4:2=D[” r2CD@? D2:5] “}@H :EVD 962565 E@ E96 $>:E9D@?:2?]”k^AmkAmqFE r2CD@? 5@6D?’E H2?E E96 DEF56?ED E@ 36 :?E:>:52E65 3J 96C DF446DD]k^AmkAm“%96:C 2CE :D :>A@CE2?E[” r2CD@? D2:5] “xE 8:G6D E96> 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6IAC6DD E96>D6=G6D :? E96:C @H? H2J] (9@ <?@HD H6 >:89E D66 2 8C62E 2CE:DE 4@>6 @FE @7 E9:D 8C@FA]”k^Am Close Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: Art at the Tallassee Community Library Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Art Tallassee Community Library Painting Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Murder investigation leads to old solicitation for murder incident Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from July 12 to July 19 Butler to remain in jail following Hooks’ murder Tallassee Police Department honors retiree Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from July 19 to July 27 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 74° 91° / 73° 4 AM 74° 5 AM 73° 6 AM 73° 7 AM 75° 8 AM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.