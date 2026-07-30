Featured Free streaming available through Tallassee Community Library Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 30, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams A new service is available for free to Tallassee Community Library patrons — Kanopy.It’s a streaming service that works with public libraries to provide access to documentaries and films similar to other streaming services. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%96J >256 FD 2 5:D4@F?E65 @776C 7@C 2 EC:2= D6CG:46[” %2==2DD66 r@>>F?:EJ {:3C2CJ 5:C64E@C |2C82C6E {F>A<:? D2:5] “(6 925 D@>6 6IEC2 7F?5D 2?5 2C6 82F8:?8 :?E6C6DE E@ 4@?E:?F6 E96 D6CG:46] x7 :E :D H2CC2?E65[ H6 H:== ECJ E@ 7:8FC6 @FE 9@H E@ 86E :?E@ E96 3F586E]”k^AmkAm%96 D6CG:46 H@C<D @77 2 =:3C2CJ 42C5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ {F>A<:?]k^AmkAm“(6 DEC62> E9@F89E7F= 6?E6CE2:?>6?E E@ J@FC AC676CC65 56G:46 H:E9 ?@ 766D 2?5 ?@ 4@>>6C4:2=D 3J A2CE?6C:?8 H:E9 AF3=:4 =:3C2C:6D 2?5 F?:G6CD:E:6D[” z2?@AJ’D H63D:E6 D2:5] “tG6CJ@?6 7C@> 7:=> D49@=2CD E@ 42DF2= G:6H6CD H:== 5:D4@G6C C6>2C<23=6 2?5 6?C:49:?8 7:=>D @? z2?@AJ]”k^AmkAmz2?@AJ 255D ?6H E:E=6D E@ :ED 42E2=@8 6G6CJ >@?E9]k^AmkAm“pE z2?@AJ H6 36=:6G6 :? E96 A@H6C @7 7:=> E@ 3C:586 4F=EFC2= 3@F?52C:6D 2?5 3C:?8 A6@A=6 E@86E96C[” z2?@AJ’D H63D:E6 D2:5] “$E2CE H2E49:?8 E@52J 2?5 6IA2?5 J@FC H@C=5G:6H H:E9 FD]”k^AmkAm{F>A<:? D2:5 E96 D6CG:46 :D 2G2:=23=6 E@ 2== %2==2DD66 r@>>F?:EJ {:3C2CJ >6>36CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee Community Library Streaming Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Murder investigation leads to old solicitation for murder incident Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from July 12 to July 19 Butler to remain in jail following Hooks’ murder Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from July 19 to July 27 Tallassee Police Department honors retiree Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° 91° / 73° 9 PM 80° 10 PM 78° 11 PM 77° 12 AM 76° 1 AM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.