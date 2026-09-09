Featured New pickleball courts coming to Tallassee Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 9, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 Tallassee will soon have outdoor pickleball courts.The sport was available indoors in the old Tallassee Recreation Center. But with its demolition and waiting for the new center to be completed, it left nowhere to go in Tallassee to play. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“tG6CJ3@5J :D 4@>A=2:?:?8 23@FE EC2G6=:?8 E@ pF3FC?[ ~A6=:<2[ (6EF>A<2 2?5 !C2EEG:==6 E@ A=2J[” %2==2DD66 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? D2:5] k^AmkAm%96 >2J@C D2:5 96 2?5 E96 A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? DE277 8@E E@ =@@<:?8 2E 6I:DE:?8 4:EJ 724:=:E:6D 2?5 42>6 FA H:E9 2 A=2?] w6 AC@A@D65 E@ E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:= =2DE H66< E@ 4@?G6CE D@>6 @7 E96 @=5 E6??:D 4@FCED E@ A:4<=632== 4@FCED ?62C E96 4:EJ A@@=] k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 DA6?5:?8 FA E@ Sce[___ E@ C6A2G6 E96 E6??:D 4@FCED 2?5 DEC:A6 E96> 7@C E9C66 A:4<=632== 4@FCED 2?5 @?6 E6??:D 4@FCE] %96 6I:DE:?8 76?4:?8 H:== 36 FD65]k^AmkAmp55:E:@?2==J[ %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E p86?4J 5:C64E@C y2D@? |@C2? AC6D6?E65 E96 FA52E65 92K2C5 >:E:82E:@? A=2? 7@C E96 4@F?EJ E@ E96 4@F?4:=] %96 4@F?EJ’D A=2? :?4=F56D %2==2DD66’D] xE 2=D@ H@C<D :? 4@?;F?4E:@? H:E9 E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ A=2?]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D C66G2=F2E65 6G6CJ 7:G6 J62CD[” |@C2? D2:5] “xE :D 2 C6BF:C6>6?E E@ 86E ut|p 5:D2DE6C C6:>3FCD6>6?E]”k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 E96 A=2? 2D :E 92D 5@?6 :? E96 A2DE]k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? 2D<65 7@C S`a[___ E@ 36 2==@EE65 E@ 2==@H E96 4=62?FA @7 q6== !2C<]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 D@>6 EC66D 2?5 D9CF3D E92E ?665 E@ 36 4FE 5@H? 2?5 4=62?65 FA[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “xE H:== 2=D@ 2==@H 7@C 7=@H6C 365D 2C@F?5 E96 D:8?] %9:D :D 2 A=246 E92E 6G6CJ@?6 :? E@H? D66D 2?5 6G6CJ@?6 E92E 4@>6D E@ E@H? D66D]”k^AmkAm%96 =@E 2E a`c r6?EC2= q@F=6G2C5 E92E E96 4@F?4:= C646?E=J 2AAC@G65 E96 56>@=:E:@? @7 2 3FC?65 @FE 9@>6 D@=5] %96 3:5 AC@46DD 3C@F89E S`a[`dg 7@C E96 =@E 27E6C E96 4:EJ DA6?E 23@FE S`_[___ 4=62?:?8 :E FA] (:8:?E@? D2:5 E96 ?6H AC@A6CEJ @H?6C :D A=2??:?8 E@ 3F:=5 2 9@>6 @? E96 D:E6 E@ @776C 7@C D2=6]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 24E:@? E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 >:?FE6D @7 E96 pF8] `` >66E:?8]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee City Council Pickleball Parks And Recreation Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Tallassee man arrested in child exploitation investigation Tallassee police using ‘officer discretion’ on exhausts Bulldogs hang on as big plays, scores dominate game Reeltown keeps goose egg streak alive against B.B. Comer Elmore County falls in region opener Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Clear92° / 69° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 75° 1 AM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.