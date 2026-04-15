Featured No injuries reported in Sunday morning fire Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 15, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Submitted / TPI The Tallassee Fire Department responded to an abandoned homeon Cliff Street that was on fire Sunday morning. No one was injured and the home was a total loss. No one was injured in a Cliff Street fire in Tallassee on Sunday morning.The City of Tallassee Fire Department was dispatched to the fire about 5:52 a.m. Sunday × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“u:C6 F?:ED 2CC:G65 E@ 2 7F==J :?G@=G65 232?5@?65 DECF4EFC6[” %2==2DD66 7:C6 49:67 tC:4 y@?6D D2:5] “p 5676?D:G6 @A6C2E:@? H2D 6DE23=:D965 2?5 E96 7:C6 H2D AFE @FE]”k^AmkAm%96 uC:6?5D9:A '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 t4=64E:4 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2=D@ C6DA@?565 2?5 AC@G:565 2DD:DE2?46]k^AmkAmy@?6D D2:5 ?@ :?;FC:6D H6C6 C6A@CE65 C6=2E65 E@ E96 7:C6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee Fire Department Fire Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from April 5 to April 12 Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from March 29 to April 5 Family holding out hope for relative missing 2 years Tallassee coach offered Park Crossing job Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 83° 83° / 54° 4 PM 83° 5 PM 83° 6 PM 82° 7 PM 78° 8 PM 71° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.