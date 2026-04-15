20260415 Tallassee Fire.jpg
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Submitted / TPI The Tallassee Fire Department responded to an abandoned homeon Cliff Street that was on fire Sunday morning. No one was injured and the home was a total loss.

No one was injured in a Cliff Street fire in Tallassee on Sunday morning.

The City of Tallassee Fire Department was dispatched to the fire about 5:52 a.m. Sunday

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