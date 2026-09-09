Featured Tallassee gaming den open for all Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 9, 2026 Sep 9, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Warforge Gaming Den offers several tables for gaming. Any given day multiple games can be played at the sometime. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 There is now a place in Tallassee for those interested in games, especially role play games such as Dungeons & Dragons, to play everyday of the week.Warforge Gaming Den opened earlier this summer to provide a gaming venue and place for gaming enthusiasts to gather. The space offers gaming tables, games and even someone to play against. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 H2?E A6@A=6 E@ 4@>6 96C6 E@ A=2J 82>6D[” (2C7@C86 v2>:?8 s6?’D tG2 |69=6C D2:5] “(6 92G6 A6@A=6 96C6 H9@ 42? E6249 82>6D[ E@ s| 82>6D 2?5 A6@A=6 E@ A=2J 282:?DE] x7 J@FVC6 2E 9@>6[ 3@C65 2?5 J@F H2?E E@ A=2J 2 82>6[ 4@>6 96C6] W%96C6 :DX D@>63@5J E@ A=2J H:E9 J@F]”k^AmkAm|28:4 %96 v2E96C:?8 :D A=2J65 2=>@DE 52:=J 3FE sF?86@?D U2>Aj sC28@?D[ u2==@FE[ !@<6>@? 2?5 6G6? 3@2C5 82>6D 2C6 A@AF=2C]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 2 =:EE=6 D@>6E9:?8 7@C 6G6CJ3@5J[” |69=6C D2:5] k^AmkAmu@C 3@2C5 82>6 =@G6CD E96C6 :D %H:DE6C[ |@?@A@=J[ r2?5J=2?5[ *29EK66[ 4964<6CD 2?5 >@C6 4=2DD:4D] &}~ :? D6G6C2= G6CD:@?D :D 2=D@ 2G2:=23=6 E@ ;@:? E96 G2C:6EJ @7 42C5 82>6D @? E96 D96=G6D 7@C A=2J6CD]k^AmkAm%96 82>:?8 56? H2D 7:CDE @A6? 7@C AC:G2E6 >6>36CD H9@ ;FDE H2?E65 2 A=246 E@ A=2J sF?86@?D U2>Aj sC28@?D 23@FE @?46 2 H66<] %96? E96 8C@FA 564:565 E@ 6IA2?5 2?5 =6E @E96CD ;@:? :? E96 7F?]k^AmkAm|69=6C D2:5 D96 H2D A:4<65 E@ CF? :E 3642FD6 @7 96C 3FD:?6DD 324<8C@F?5 2?5 962=E9 :DDF6D E92E AC6G6?E 96C 7C@> H@C<:?8 ?@C>2= ;@3D]k^AmkAm“(6 DE2CE65 3J @776C:?8 >@?E9=J >6>36CD9:AD H96C6 A6@A=6 42? A=2J 6G6CJ52J[” |69=6C D2:5] “(6 2=D@ @776C A=2J 3J E96 52J]”k^AmkAm|69=6C 56D4C:365 2 C646?E 4FDE@>6C H9@ 42>6 :? H2?E:?8 E@ =62C? E@ A=2J sF?86@?D U2>Aj sC28@?D] $96 925 ?6G6C A=2J65 367@C6] %96 4FDE@>6C :D E96C6 2=>@DE 6G6CJ $2EFC52J E@ A=2J]k^AmkAm(9:=6 (2C7@C86 v2>:?8 s6? :D 4@?D:56C65 2 G6?F6[ :E 5@6D 92G6 D@>6 C6E2:= :E6>D 2G2:=23=6 7@C D2=6 AC:>2C:=J DFCC@F?5:?8 E96 82>6D]k^AmkAm%96 56? 92D 364@>6 A@AF=2C H:E9 E66?286CD H9@ =:<6 E@ A=2J]k^AmkAm“(6 925 2 =@4<\:? @G6C E96 DF>>6C[” |69=6C D2:5] “%96J A=2J65 :?E@ E96 62C=J >@C?:?8 9@FCD]”k^AmkAm}@H E92E D49@@= 92D DE2CE65 324<[ E96 4C@H5D 92G6 D9:7E65 H96? E96J 4@>6]k^AmkAm“%96J 2C6 FDF2==J 4@>:?8 =2E6C :? E96 H66< 2?5 @? E96 H66<6?5D[” |69=6C D2:5] k^AmkAm(2C7@C86 v2>:?8 s6? :D =@42E65 2E `c_h v:=>6C pG6][ $F:E6 c]k^Am Close Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: Warforge Gaming Den in Tallassee Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Business Warforge Gaming Den Dungeons & Dragons Magic Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Tallassee man arrested in child exploitation investigation Tallassee police using ‘officer discretion’ on exhausts Bulldogs hang on as big plays, scores dominate game Reeltown keeps goose egg streak alive against B.B. Comer Elmore County falls in region opener Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Clear92° / 69° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 75° 1 AM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.