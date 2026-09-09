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Cliff Williams / TPI Warforge Gaming Den offers several tables for gaming. Any given day multiple games can be played at the sometime.

There is now a place in Tallassee for those interested in games, especially role play games such as Dungeons & Dragons, to play everyday of the week.

Warforge Gaming Den opened earlier this summer to provide a gaming venue and place for gaming enthusiasts to gather. The space offers gaming tables, games and even someone to play against.

PHOTOS: Warforge Gaming Den in Tallassee

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