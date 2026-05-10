Tradition, culture and history were the guiding themes for Bee-N-B operator Natalia Kretschmann during her visit to the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Kiwanis Club last Thursday.

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Sarah Chase / TPI Bee-N-B operator Natalia Kretschman uses a slideshow to share Ukranian culture, food, traditions and history with Kiwanis Club members.

A native of Ukraine, Kretschmann came prepared to the meeting with a slideshow of photos showing the landscapes of the country. 