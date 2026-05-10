Bee-N-B operator shares culture with Kiwanis members Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email May 10, 2026 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tradition, culture and history were the guiding themes for Bee-N-B operator Natalia Kretschmann during her visit to the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Kiwanis Club last Thursday. Buy Now Sarah Chase / TPI Bee-N-B operator Natalia Kretschman uses a slideshow to share Ukranian culture, food, traditions and history with Kiwanis Club members. A native of Ukraine, Kretschmann came prepared to the meeting with a slideshow of photos showing the landscapes of the country. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m“(6 92G6 2? 2446DD E@ EH@ D62Di E96 q=24< $62 2?5 E96 $62 @7 pK@G[” zC6ED49>2?? D2:5] “%96 s?:6A6C #:G6C[ :E CF?D E9C@F89 E96 H9@=6 4@F?ECJ 2?5 :E 5:G:56D E96 4@F?ECJ :?E@ EH@ 32?<D] (6 2C6 3=6DD65 E@ 92G6 2== <:?5D @7 =2?5D42A6D]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$96 2=D@ 82G6 2? @G6CG:6H @7 zJ:G[ D9@H:?8 :ED 3@E2?:42= 82C56?[ :ED C:G6C 2?5 >2?J 3C:586D] $96 2=D@ 56E2:=65 E96 >2?J 5:776C6?E 2C49:E64EFC6D @7 &<C2:?6] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“%9:D :D @?6 @7 E96 A=246D @7 :?E6C6DE 3642FD6 W@7 E96 DE2:CD] %96C6 2C6X `ha[” zC6ED49>2?? D2:5] “%9:D :D z92C<:G[ 362496D[ 362FE:7F= 2C49:E64EFC6[ @?6 @7 E96 =2C86DE 2C49:E64EFC6D :? E96 H@C=5 H96C6 J@F 42? 7:?5 2== <:?5D @7 =@42= 7@@5D 2?5 E2<6 2 8=:>AD6 @7 =@42= =:76]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mzC6ED49>2?? @G6CG:6H65 E96 =2J6C65 &<C2:?:2? 9:DE@CJ :?4=F5:?8 E96 92C5D9:AD :E 925 E@ @G6C4@>6] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“&<C2:?:2? =2?8F286 H2D 7@C3:556? 2E =62DE 7C@> `fE9 E:== E96 a_E9 46?EFCJ[” zC6ED49>2?? D2:5] “$:IEJ\EH@ E:>6D @FC =2?8F286 H2D 7@C3:556?] (6 H6C6 ?@E 2==@H65 E@ DA62< &<C2:?:2?] (6 H6C6 ?@E 2==@H65 E@ E6249 49:=5C6? :? &<C2:?:2?] (6 WH6C6X ?@E 2==@H65 E@ AC6249 :? &<C2:?:2?] ~7 4@FCD6[ >2?J A6@A=6 C6G@=E65] %96C6 H6C6 2 =@E @7 D<:C>:D96D]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp55:E:@?2==J[ zC6ED49>2?? E@=5 @7 EC25:E:@?D @7 5:AA:?8 3C625 :? D2=E E@ 62E H96? G:D:E@CD 4@>6 E@ E96:C 9@>6D 2?5 E@ 8C66E E96>] $96 2=D@ D92C65 5:776C6?E &<C2:?:2? 5:D96D DF49 2D 3@CD49E[ 2 362E D@FA] $96 E@=5 @7 E96 4@F?ECJ’D C6=:8:@? 2?5 :ED 6>3C@:56C65 2?5 A2:?E65 2CE A2EE6C?D] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 D92C6 72:E9[” zC6ED49>2?? D2:5] “(6 D92C6 4F=EFC6j H6 D92C6 3:8 4:E:6D[ 9:DE@CJ] tG6CJE9:?8[ 2== E96D6 724ED[ E96J D92A65 FD 2D 2 ?2E:@?] %96J D92A65 FD 2D 2 C6D:=:6?E ?2E:@?]” k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lake Martin-dadeville Area Kiwanis Club Kiwanis Bee-n-b Ukraine Ukrainian Culture Ukrainian Traditions Ukrainian Food Kiwanis Club Ukrainian Language Borscht Black Sea Dnieper River Kyiv Resilience Traditions Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular DHS assistant principal named new career tech director DHS band program seeing growth, improvements DPD and TCSO police reports April 29-May 5 Southern Prep JROTC student earns honors, keeps humility NolaBama is back on the menu Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Clear79° / 61° 3 AM 62° 4 AM 62° 5 AM 62° 6 AM 63° 7 AM 65° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.