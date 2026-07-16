Featured Board names Penny Johnson new principal at RES Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Jul 16, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be a familiar face leading the charge at Reeltown Elementary School this upcoming school year. Buy Now Submitted / TPI With a wealth of experience under her belt, Penny Johnson is moving from deputy superintendent of Tallapoosa County Schools to principal of Reeltown Elementary School. Dr. Penny Johnson, who is currently the deputy superintendent at Tallapoosa County Schools, was named the new principal at RES. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m“sC] y@9?D@?[ D96 6?;@JD 492==6?86D 2?5 D96 567:?:E6=J 6?;@JD H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 DEF56?ED[” %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E r2D6J s2G:D D2:5] “}@ >2EE6C H96C6 D96 :D 2E :? %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ D96 :D 8@:?8 E@ 36 2? 2DD6E] (6 <?@H D96 H:== 36 2? 2DD6E E@ #66=E@H? t=6>6?E2CJ 2?5 H6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ D66:?8 96C :? 24E:@? E96C6 2E #66=E@H?]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?my@9?D@? 3C:?8D 2 A=6E9@C2 @7 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 >@C6 E92? ad J62CD :? 65F42E:@?] $96 92D D6CG65 2D 2 >2E9[ 496>:DECJ 2?5 A9JD:4D E62496C 2D H6== 2D 2E9=6E:4 5:C64E@C[ 2DD:DE2?E AC:?4:A2?E[ AC:?4:A2= 2?5 >@C6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?my@9?D@? H2D 2AAC@G65 3J E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? 5FC:?8 2 DA64:2= 42==65 >66E:?8 %F6D52J 6G6?:?8] s2G:D D2:5 96 :D C6DECF4EFC:?8 E96 46?EC2= @77:46’D :?E6C?2= DJDE6>D 2?5 :D ?@E A=2??:?8 E@ 7:== E96 56AFEJ DFA6C:?E6?56?E A@D:E:@? 2E E9:D E:>6] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp=D@ 5FC:?8 E96 >66E:?8[ E96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 EH@ 3:5D 7@C FA4@>:?8 AC@;64ED 2E s256G:==6] ~?6 @7 E9@D6 :D 255:?8 2 A2C<:?8 =@E 2?5 5C2:?286 DJDE6> E@ s256G:==6 w:89 $49@@= 7:6=59@FD6] %96 @E96C :D 6IE6?5:?8 E96 42CA@@= 42?@AJ 2E s256G:==6 t=6>6?E2CJ] q@E9 AC@;64ED 2C6 FD:?8 7F?5D 7C@> E96 {:6FE6?2?E v@G6C?@C’D 8C2?E] %96 A2C<:?8 =@E H:== 4@DE 2 =:EE=6 @G6C S`ch[___ 2?5 E96 42?@AJ H:== 4@DE 2 =:EE=6 @G6C S`ac[___] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“~?6 E9:?8 H6 92G6 366? H@C<:?8 @? 2E sw$ :D A2CE @7 E96 5C2:?286 7C@> E96 7:6=5 E@ E96 D:56=:?6D[ 3FE H96? E96 7:6=59@FD6 H2D 3F:=E E96C6 H2D ?@E 256BF2E6 A2C<:?8 AFE :? 7@C E92E[” s2G:D D2:5] “WtIE6?5:?8X E96 42CA@@= 42?@AJ H:== 2==@H WE62496CDX E@ D6CG6 <:5D >@C6 BF:4<=J 6DA64:2==J 5FC:?8 :?4=6>6?E H62E96C]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 %rq~t 2=D@ 96=5 2 H@C< D6DD:@? %F6D52J 6G6?:?8 2?5 :ED ?6IE C68F=2C=J D4965F=65 >66E:?8 H:== 36 96=5 2E d A]>] |@?52J[ yF=J af]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reeltown Elementary School Res Tcboe Tallapoosa County Schools Penny Johnson Principal Education School Board Appointment Dadeville High School Dadeville Elementary School Administration Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Camp Hill signs water over to Dadeville Wellness Center director with bright spirit earns Pillar Award Finding peace: Meadows Farm uncovers nature's purpose Tallapoosa County DHR ensures support for those that need it most Connecting people to community: Dadeville chamber promoting ambassador program Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 89° Sunny90° / 71° 6 PM 88° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 83° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.