There will be a familiar face leading the charge at Reeltown Elementary School this upcoming school year.

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Submitted / TPI With a wealth of experience under her belt, Penny Johnson is moving from deputy superintendent of Tallapoosa County Schools to principal of Reeltown Elementary School.

Dr. Penny Johnson, who is currently the deputy superintendent at Tallapoosa County Schools, was named the new principal at RES.