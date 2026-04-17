Featured Brewing community: The Painted Mug hoping to be Reeltown’s newest gathering place Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Apr 17, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reeltown’s newest addition is serving up community – with coffee on the side. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 !2:?E65 |F8 4@\@H?6CD yF=:6 2?5 qFE49 #:46 H2?E65 E@ 3F:=5 2 A=246 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 4@F=5 82E96C] q@E9 D2:5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 92D 8:G6? D@ >F49 E@ E96> 2?5 E9:D :D @?6 @7 E96 H2JD E96J 2C6 8:G:?8 324<] k^Am kAm“x H2?E E96> E@ D66 y6DFD :? >6[ :? qFE49 2?5 2== E96 A6@A=6 E92E H@C< 96C6 2?5 x H2?E E96> E@ 766= =@G65 3J E96 {@C5” yF=:6 D2:5] “x ;FDE H2?E :E E@ 36 2 A=246 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ E@ 766= 2E 9@>6 2?5 2 A=246 E@ 82E96C D@ A6@A=6 42? 4@>6 3J 2?5 DA62< E@ 6249 @E96C]” k^AmkAmq64@>:?8 H92E :D <?@H? 2D 2 E9:C5 DA246 :D 2=C625J 364@>:?8 2 C62=:EJ 7@C E96 D9@A] yF=:6 2?5 qFE49 D2:5 D@>6 4FDE@>6CD 9@DE65 3:3=6 DEF5:6D 2E E96 D9@A] k^AmkAm%96 !2:?E65 |F8 5C:?< >6?F @776CD 2 D6=64E:@? @7 6DAC6DD@ =2EE6D 2?5 5:CEJ D@52D 2=D@ 42==65 “%96 #636= #@FD6CD[” :? 565:42E:@? E@ #66=E@H? w:89 $49@@=’D >2D4@E] %96 4@4@?FE >@492 =2EE6 :D :? C6>6>3C2?46 @7 |682? v:=6D] kDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6Qmk2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]EA:>65:28C@FA]@C8^2=6I4:EJ@FE=@@<^;24<D@?D\82A\H@>2?\<:==65\;FDE\9@FCD\367@C6\82>6\:?\EFD42=@@D2^2CE:4=60_cfa7hbg\``23\c7`a\236d\adhgea336h4d]9E>=Qmv:=6DV F?E:>6=J 562E9 @44FCC65 :? }@G6>36C a_ad 27E6C 36:?8 DECF4< 3J 2 G69:4=6 :? %FD42=@@D2]k^2mk^DA2?m k^AmkAm%96 7@@5 >6?F :?4=F56D 92>[ A2EEJ D2FD286[ r@?64F9 D2FD286 2?5 324@? 3:D4F:ED] %96 A2DEC:6D :?4=F56 4:??2>@? C@==D[ 49@4@=2E6 4C@:DD2?ED[ 2AA=6 E2CED 2?5 3=F636CCJ >F77:?D] k^AmkAm“tG6CJ >@?E9 @C D@ H6 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 492?86 FA D@>6 5C:?<D[” yF=:6 D2:5] “*@F 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 E@ 36 A2E:6?E H:E9 FD 3642FD6 H6 2C6 =62C?:?8[ 3FE x E9:?< E92E @FC 8:C=D 2C6 EC2:?65 H6==] x E9:?< H6 92G6 5@?6 =@ED @7 EC2:?:?8 2?5 E96J 2C6 6I4:E65 23@FE 36:?8 96C6]” k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 @A6? 2=C625J 7@C 4FDE@>6CD[ E96 D9@A H:== 46=63C2E6 2 8C2?5 @A6?:?8 |2J a] yF=:6 2?5 qFE49 2C6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D H9@ 92G6 565:42E65 E96:C E:>6 E@ C6>@56=:?8 2?5 AC6A2C:?8 %96 !2:?E65 |F8] k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 8C2E67F= E@ 2== @7 @FC 7C:6?5D 2?5 72>:=J E92E 92G6 96=A65[” yF=:6 D2:5] “%96 A6@A=6 92G6 366? D@ 96=A7F=]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reeltown Coffee Shop Dirty Soda The Painted Mug Community Gathering Bible Study Espresso Latte Megan Giles Grand Opening Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Ag center at heart of county commission debate Local tutoring organization preps for upcoming inaugural gala Friendly rivalries, real impact: Communities join forces for first-ever dragon boat race Head Start moves to Camp Hill Heart over perfection: RHS band earns superior ratings Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° 85° / 57° 4 PM 85° 5 PM 85° 6 PM 84° 7 PM 81° 8 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.