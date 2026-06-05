Camp Hill fire chief highlights department needs Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Jun 5, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Camp Hill fire chief Richard Davis passionately expressed the needs of the fire department during public comments at Monday's town council meeting.Davis told the council 25% of the fire hydrants in the city either do not work or have a low flow rate. He also said the gear for the department’s volunteers are out of date and last up to 10 years. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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