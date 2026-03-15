A community resource library is opening soon in Camp Hill.

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Submitted / TPI Volunteers help with repairs to the community resource library building.

Coming in either April or May, the community resource library will house tools such as ladders, drills, saws, extension cords, paint rollers and more. Alabama Center for Rural Organizing and Systemic Solutions executive director Warren Tidwell said the library’s stock is from donations, through outreach such as an upcoming tool drive and estate sales. 