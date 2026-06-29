Dadeville’s youth is getting a summer dedicated to creativity. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI The Dadeville Performing Arts Center is hosting two summer camps in July for first through fourth graders. The young campers will perform a show at DPAC at the end of their camp session.

The Dadeville Performing Arts Center is hosting two week-long summer camps for first through fifth graders on July 13-16 and July 23-26. This year’s theme is “The Clover Club” in honor of Lake Martin turning 100 years old. Camp participants will receive instruction in art, drama, dance, music and crafts that bring the 1920s era alive. Each camp group will also host a performance showcasing the skills they spent the week developing. The first group performance is on July 16 at 12:15 p.m. and the second group performance July 23 at 12:15 p.m. 