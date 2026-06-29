Sarah Chase / TPI The Dadeville Performing Arts Center is hosting two summer camps in July for first through fourth graders. The young campers will perform a show at DPAC at the end of their camp session.
Dadeville’s youth is getting a summer dedicated to creativity.
The Dadeville Performing Arts Center is hosting two week-long summer camps for first through fifth graders on July 13-16 and July 23-26. This year’s theme is “The Clover Club” in honor of Lake Martin turning 100 years old. Camp participants will receive instruction in art, drama, dance, music and crafts that bring the 1920s era alive. Each camp group will also host a performance showcasing the skills they spent the week developing. The first group performance is on July 16 at 12:15 p.m. and the second group performance July 23 at 12:15 p.m.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values 105 to 109 through Tuesday.
* WHERE...Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Clay,
Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo,
Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Talladega, and
Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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