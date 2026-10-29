DPD police reports Oct. 22-26 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Oct 29, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Dadeville Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m~4E] aek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? AC:G2E6 AC@A6CEJ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] adk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• {J?? qC@H?[ ef[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C AF3=:4 :?E@I:42E:@? 2?5 92C2DD>6?E 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? $@FE9 qC@25?2I $EC66E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] ack^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C F?=2H7F= 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 @7 2 >@E@C G69:4=6 2?5 7@FCE9\568C66 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? }@CE9 qC@25?2I $EC66E]k^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm• %:>@E9J w@==6J[ ef[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C AF3=:4 :?E@I:42E:@? 2?5 C6D:DE:?8 2CC6DE 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? ~2< $EC66E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] abk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? AC:G2E6 AC@A6CEJ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] aak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• q6E92?J p52>D[ bf[ @7 }@E2DF=82[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_]k^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmpCC6DED H6C6 H:E9@FE :?4:56?E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Police Report Arrest Traffic Accident Public Intoxication Resisting Arrest Driving Under The Influence Theft TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Alijah Woods scores 5 in region title win over Lanett Dadeville secures No. 3 seed, ends regular season on high note TCBOE moves toward appointed superintendent model Spay, neuter program stalls as funding needed Camp Hill water system repairs take patience Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Sunny77° / 48° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 75° 6 PM 70° 7 PM 65° 8 PM 62° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.