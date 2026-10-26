Featured Spay, neuter program stalls as funding needed Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Oct 26, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spay and neuter services are not free and not cheap, but a local program hoping to be a solution is in need of funds to continue. SNIP for Hope is a partnership program between New Hope Rescue and Animal Care Center in Dadeville and offers free neutering and spaying services for Tallapoosa County residents only. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$:?46 :ED :?46AE:@?[ E96 AC@8C2> 92D :DDF65 gg G@F496CD 7@C %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ C6D:56?ED E@ C646:G6 7C66 DA2J 2?5 ?6FE6C D6CG:46D] k^AmkAm“(6 4FCC6?E=J 92G6 df G@F496CD E92E H6 2C6 H2:E:?8 E@ :DDF6[ 3FE H6 5@ ?@E 92G6 E96 >@?6J[” }6H w@A6 #6D4F6 5:C64E@C y6??J #@86CD D2:5] “(6 2C6 ;FDE ?665 7F?5C2:D6CD 2?5 H6 ?665 5@?2E:@?D E@ 7F?5 E96 AC@8C2>[ D@ E92E H6 42? 4@?E:?F6 E@ :DDF6 E96 G@F496CD]” k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 u2463@@< A@DE >256 3J }6H w@A6 #6D4F6[ E96 9@A6 :D E@ AFE 2 =:EE=6 56?E :? E96 @G6CA@AF=2E:@? :DDF6 H:E9 42ED 2?5 5@8D :? E96 4@F?EJ] %96 AC@8C2> :D 4@>>F?:EJ 7F?565[ D@ D6CG:46D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 @?=J :7 >@?6J :D 2G2:=23=6] !C@465FC6D 2C6 5@?6 E9C@F89 E96 p?:>2= r2C6 r6?E6C]k^AmkAm“%96 <:?5 @7 :DDF6D H6 92G6 D66? W2C6X ;FDE E96 @G6CA@AF=2E:@? @7 2?:>2=D W2?5X DEC2J 5@8D[” #@86CD D2:5 :? 2 AC6G:@FD DE2E6>6?E] “(6 92G6 E@?D @7 AFAA:6D E92E 2C6 86EE:?8 5C@AA65 @77 @? 324< 4@F?EJ C@25D 2D H6== 2D 25F=E 5@8D] (6 ;FDE 7:8FC65 :7 H6 4@F=5 4C62E6 2 AC@8C2> E@ 96=A A6@A=6 DA2J 2?5 ?6FE6C E96:C 5@8D D:?46 E96 4@DE :D D@ 6IA6?D:G6 E@ >@DE C6D:56?ED H6 H@F=5 A:E49 :? 2?5 96=A 6=:>:?2E6 E96 AC@3=6>]”k^AmkAms@?2E:@?D 2C6 2446AE65 :? A6CD@? 2E E96 p?:>2= r2C6 r6?E6C =@42E65 2E `fb_h &]$] 9:89H2J ag_ @C 42==:?8 ade\gad\bfef] k^AmkAmq6=@H 2C6 6=64EC@?:4 EC2?D76C @AE:@?Di k^AmkAm'6?>@i }6Hw@A6#6D4F6k^AmkAmr2D9pAAi S?9C6D4F6k^AmkAm+6==6i bbc\bba\hghgk^AmkAm!2J!2=i k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ>2:=E@i?9C6D4F6:?4o8>2:=]4@>Qm?9C6D4F6:?4o8>2:=]4@>k^2mk^AmkAmp== 5@?2E:@?D E@ }6H w@A6 #6D4F6 2C6 E2I 565F4E:3=6] k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spay Neuter Animal Rescue Overpopulation Donation Fundraising Voucher Community Program Tallapoosa County Stray Dogs Donations Pet Care Vouchers Spay And Neuter Animal Overpopulation New Hope Rescue Animal Care Center Animal Welfare Pet Welfare Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular TCBOE moves toward appointed superintendent model Alijah Woods scores 5 in region title win over Lanett Dadeville secures No. 3 seed, ends regular season on high note TCBOE weighs residency enforcement Tigers punch ticket to regionals, sweep Comer Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 69° Sunny69° / 48° 12 PM 69° 1 PM 71° 2 PM 72° 3 PM 72° 4 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.