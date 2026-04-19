Featured Get ready to laugh: DPAC kids theater program preparing for musical comedy show Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Apr 19, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dadeville Performing Arts Center kids theater program is gearing up for a weekend of laughter. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 <:5D E962E6C AC@8C2> :D A6C7@C>:?8 “%96 tG6C p7E6Ci p |FD:42=” 2E eib_ A]>] @? $2EFC52J[ |2J a 2?5 2E bib_ A]>] $F?52J[ |2J b 2E s!pr] s!pr AC6D:56?E z:> (2==D D2:5 E96 42DE 4@?D:DED @7 `d <:5D C2?8:?8 7C@> E9:C5 E@ 6:89E9 8C256] $@ 72C[ E96 42DE 92D H@C<65 @? 49@C6@8C2A9J 2?5 >FD:4] k^Am kAm“x E9:?< E92E :E H:== 36 C62==J ?62E 7@C E96 2F5:6?46 E@ D66 E96 <:5D 5@:?8 4@>65J 3642FD6 H92E :D 2 36EE6C 766=:?8 E92? 56=:G6C:?8 2 ;@<6 2?5 A6@A=6 =2F89:?8[” (2==D D2:5] “%92E :D 8@:?8 E@ 36 2 C62==J ?6H 6IA6C:6?46 7@C E96> 2?5 H6 92G6 2 ?F>36C @7 DEF56?ED H9@ 92G6 366? :? D6G6C2= @7 @FC AC@5F4E:@?D 2?5 W:E H:== 36 ?62E 7@C E96 2F5:6?46X E@ D66 E96:C 4@>7@CE 2?5 E96:C 23:=:EJ]”k^AmkAm“%96 tG6C p7E6Ci p |FD:42=” :D 2 G6CD:@? 7@C 2 D>2==6C 42DE 2?5 92D 2 D9@CE6C E:>6 7C2>6 244@C5:?8 E@ (2==D] xE 56A:4ED 2 E6=6G:D:@? E2=< D9@H H96C6 492C24E6CD 7C@> H6==\<?@H? 72:CJE2=6D 2C6 a_ J62CD @=56C] k^AmkAm“xE 92D EH@ >@C2=D @C E96>6D 2?5 @?6 :D H6 42? C64@?4:=6 @FC 5:776C6?46D 2?5 C6F?:E6[” (2==D D2:5] “%96 @E96C @?6 :D 362FEJ :D @?=J D<:? 566A] xE :D H92E :D :?D:56 E92E 4@F?ED] xE :D 2 4@>65J 2?5 H6 2C6 H@C<:?8 @? 4@>65:4 E:>:?8 2?5 2== @7 E92E[ D@ :E :D 2 =@E @7 7F?]” k^AmkAms256G:==6 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 7:7E9 8C256C z2CDJ? pD<2H D2:5 D96 H2?ED E@ 36 2? 24E@C H96? D96 8C@HD FA] $96 A=2JD F8=J DE6AD:DE6C @?6 2?5 D2:5 E96 D>2D9:?8 @7 E96 >:CC@C :D 96C 72G@C:E6 A2CE] k^AmkAm“x H2?E65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96 >FD:42= W3642FD6 x 76=EX :E H@F=5 36 2 8@@5 H2J E@ >66E:?8 A6@A=6 2?5 x 6?;@J65 5@:?8 @FC A2CED[” z2CDJ? D2:5]k^AmkAms256G:==6 w:89 $49@@= D:IE9 8C256C |2C:2 r@A6=2?5 A=2JD F8=J DE6AD:DE6C EH@ 2?5 D2:5 D96 92D 6?;@J65 52?4:?8[ D:?8:?8[ 86EE:?8 2=@?8 H:E9 A6@A=6 2?5 E96 D?24<D 5FC:?8 C6962CD2=]k^AmkAm“x 92G6 5@?6 E9:D D:?46 =:<6 D64@?5 8C256 2?5 x ;FDE =:<6 E@ 86E @FE @7 E96 9@FD6 >@C6 :?DE625 @7 ;FDE 36:?8 @? >J A9@?6 2== 52J[” |2C:2 D2:5] “Wx =:<6 E@X >66E ?6H A6@A=6 2?5 W=62C?X ?6H D@?8D E@@]” k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Ever After Kids Musical Musical Theater Kids Theater Musical Comedy Dpac The Ever After: A Musical Fairytale Characters Youth Production Children Actors The Dadeville Performing Arts Center Comedy Performance Comedy Local Show Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular TCBOE recognize two retirees Ag center at heart of county commission debate Brewing community: The Painted Mug hoping to be Reeltown’s newest gathering place Friendly rivalries, real impact: Communities join forces for first-ever dragon boat race RHS junior continuing youth tour adventures in D.C. Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° Sunny65° / 49° 6 PM 64° 7 PM 61° 8 PM 56° 9 PM 54° 10 PM 53° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.