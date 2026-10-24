Golfers compete in Ferst Readers tournament TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Oct 24, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Golfers gathered on a beautiful Monday to participate in the 6th Annual Scramble Golf Tournament for Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County at Stillwaters Golf Course. The winners of the 6th Annual Scramble Golf Tournament for Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County were Amy Burdette, Elizabeth Cantrell, Sandy Meadows and Jennifer Treadwell. Submitted / TPI Not only did the golfers support a worthy cause, they were able to enjoy nature, the pleasant weather and fun play of the 18-hole golf course. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(:??6CD @7 E96 E@FC?2>6?E H6C6 p>J qFC56EE6[ t=:K236E9 r2?EC6==[ $2?5J |625@HD 2?5 y6??:76C %C625H6==] $64@?5 H6?E E@ E96 #FDD6== r@CA] E62> @7 tE92? r@==6J[ !2EC:4< y@?6D[ qC25=6J #@36CED@? 2?5 q=2<6 #FDD6==] %9:C5 A=246 H6?E E@ E96 |@CE8286 !C@ E62> @7 r2= y@?6D[ %C6G@C |4z:?=6J[ %C:AA |4z:?=6J 2?5 |2C< %FC?6C]k^AmkAmu6CDE #6256CD :D 565:42E65 E@ AC@>@E:?8 62C=J 49:=59@@5 =:E6C24J] %96 8C@FA D:8?D FA 49:=5C6? E9C@F89 E96:C A2C6?ED E@ C646:G6 7C66 3@@<D]k^AmkAm%96 8C@FA @?=J 92D EH@ >2;@C 7F?5C2:D6CD 2??F2==J — E96 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E 2?5 2 DAC:?8E:>6 7:D9:?8 E@FC?2>6?E]k^AmkAmr=@D6DE E@ A:? H:??6CD :? E96 8@=7 E@FC?2>6?E :?4=F565 }:4< (9:33D H:E9 2 9@=6 :? @?6[ r2= y@?6D[ q:==J $>2CEE 2?5 %C6G@C |4z:?=6J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Tournament Ferst Readers Charity Fundraiser Early Childhood Literacy Tallapoosa County Community Event TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular TCBOE moves toward appointed superintendent model Alijah Woods scores 5 in region title win over Lanett Dadeville secures No. 3 seed, ends regular season on high note Dadeville mayor continuing to work on city’s vision TCBOE weighs residency enforcement Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Clear72° / 43° 7 PM 60° 8 PM 56° 9 PM 55° 10 PM 54° 11 PM 54° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.