Golfers gathered on a beautiful Monday to participate in the 6th Annual Scramble Golf Tournament for Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County at Stillwaters Golf Course.

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The winners of the 6th Annual Scramble Golf Tournament for Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County were Amy Burdette, Elizabeth Cantrell, Sandy Meadows and Jennifer Treadwell.

Not only did the golfers support a worthy cause, they were able to enjoy nature, the pleasant weather and fun play of the 18-hole golf course.