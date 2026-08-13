Some passion projects mean more to those who lead them. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI Wreaths Across America Dadeville representative Jamie Adcock thanks the American Legion Post 143 for agreeing to use their building for the luncheon after the planned Dec. 19 ceremony.

Wreaths Across America Dadeville representative Jamie Adcock visited the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Kiwanis Club as he gears up for a fourth year of honoring veterans. Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit that funds the placing of honorary wreaths on gravesites. Each year Adcock has led the effort in Dadeville it has grown. He started with 12 wreaths the first year in 2022. It then grew to 50 the second year and more than 400 the third year. 