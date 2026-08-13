Sarah Chase / TPI Wreaths Across America Dadeville representative Jamie Adcock thanks the American Legion Post 143 for agreeing to use their building for the luncheon after the planned Dec. 19 ceremony.
Some passion projects mean more to those who lead them.
Wreaths Across America Dadeville representative Jamie Adcock visited the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Kiwanis Club as he gears up for a fourth year of honoring veterans. Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit that funds the placing of honorary wreaths on gravesites. Each year Adcock has led the effort in Dadeville it has grown. He started with 12 wreaths the first year in 2022. It then grew to 50 the second year and more than 400 the third year.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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