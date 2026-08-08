Jackson’s Gap caught up on large projects Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 8, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jackson’s Gap monthly town council meeting was fairly uneventful Tuesday night due to all the large projects being already completed.Mayor Frank Lucas said the only current projects the town is working on include redoing the Jackson’s Gap Fire Department floor. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6’C6 86EE:?8 WE96 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E C625JX 7@C @FC >6>36CD9:A 5C:G6[” {F42D D2:5] “(6’== 92G6 7C66 7@@5 2?5 92G6 E96 ECF4<D @FE] (6 5@?’E 92G6 2?J G@=F?E66CD] (6 92G6 E96 49:67[ 9:D H:76 2?5 EH@ @C E9C66 G@=F?E66CD]”k^Am kAmpE E@H? 92==[ 96 D2:5 E96J 2C6 :?DE2==:?8 2 76H E6=6G:D:@?D :? E96 4@?76C6?46 C@@> H9:49 H:== 96=A 5FC:?8 >66E:?8D 2?5 36 96=A7F= E@ E96 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E 5FC:?8 2 5:D2DE6C]k^AmkAmp?@E96C D>2== AC@;64E :D 7:?:D9:?8 D@>6 4@?4C6E6 H@C< 2E E96 y24<D@?’D v2A !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm“(6’G6 2=C625J 25565 D@>6 7=28DE@?6 E@ 96=A H:E9 E96 H2E6C W5C2:?286X[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm~E96C E92? ?@C>2= >@?E9=J 3:==D[ E96 E@H? DA6?E G6CJ =:EE=6 >@?6J]k^AmkAm“(6 @?=J DA6?E Se[___ @C Sf[___ E9:D >@?E9[” {F42D D2:5] “(6 5@ >@DE @7 E96 H@C< @FCD6=G6D 2?5 86E 7@=<D E@ 8:G6 FD 2 8@@5 562=] x =@G6 2 562=]”k^AmkAmw6 2=D@ C6A@CE65 E92E E96 7:D42= J62C a_ad 2F5:E D9@F=5 36 4@>A=6E6 :? 2 76H 52JD]k^AmkAm“(96? x W3642>6 >2J@CX[ H6 H6C6 7@FC J62CD 369:?5 W@? 2F5:EDX[” 96 D2:5] “(6 8@E a_`h[ a_a_ 2?5 a_a` AC6EEJ BF:4<[ 324< E@ 324<]”k^AmkAm{F42D D2:5 :7 2F5:ED 2C6 4@>A=6E65 2D D@@? 2D A@DD:3=6 H96? E96 7:D42= J62C 6?5D @? ~4E] b`[ E96 E@H? 42? DE2J @? EC24<]k^AmkAm“xE’D C62==J 8@@5 3FD:?6DD :7 J@F DE2J H:E9:? E96 W4FCC6?E 42=6?52CX J62C @C E96 7:CDE D:I >@?E9D @7 E96 ?6IE J62C[” 96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jackson's Gap Town Council Fire Department Mayor Volunteers Audit Municipal Projects Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Ideas becoming possibility for Tallapoosa County Schools ‘Beacon’ in the community: Phil Legacy Foundation hosts second annual back-to-school bash Meet the locals: Locals Stage lights up songwriters festival DHS keeping momentum after record accomplishments Horsemanship business supporting mental well-being Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 90° Sunny91° / 70° 5 PM 90° 6 PM 89° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.