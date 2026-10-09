This Friday’s game between Dadeville and Lannet has the opportunity to shake up the Class 2A Region 4 standings as a whole.

Reeltown is out to an early lead, holding a 4-0 region record that puts them in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed. But the gap isn't much; Lanett is the other undefeated Region 4 team in the standings, with wins over Horseshoe Bend, Ranburne, Randolph County, and B.B. Comer.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville quarterback Davis McKelvey (3) and the Tigers head to enemy territory to face off against Lanett, which holds an undefeated region record. A win over the Panthers would almost secure home field advantage in the playoffs.