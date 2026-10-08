Education was not the original route, but the path proved to be the right one. 

Dadeville High School assistant principal Asia Daniels was named the Assistant Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals. Daniels, currently working on her doctorate degree at Auburn University, started off as a political science major while attending Auburn University in Montgomery. However, her mind soon changed after speaking with a retired educator for an assignment. 

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Dadeville High School assistant prinipal Asia Daneils, left, takes a photo with Opelika High School principal and 2025-2026 Alabama Principal of the Year Kelli Fischer holding her certificate of recognition. Daniels started her position as the DHS assistant principal in Septemeber 2023.