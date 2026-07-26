Dadeville High School’s newest face is entering with world experience on her side. 

Gina Rooney is joining DHS as a paraprofessional after working in education for over 30 years. As a proud daughter of an Air Force veteran, she was inspired to study art in Spain as her mom is Spanish. She stayed in Spain for 11 consecutive years where she ended up becoming an English teacher in Seville. After coming back to the U.S., she continued her career in education across schools in the state since she is originally from Pinson. When she retired, she started working at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind as an English teacher and taught a bit of Spanish as well since she is bilingual. Rooney said she is winding down in her career and decided to take a chance on the Dadeville community after a friend of hers told her about the open position. 

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Submitted / TPI Dadeville High School's new paraprofessional Gina Rooney is excited to start her new chapter after spending her entire career as an educator, which includes time educating in Seville, Spain.