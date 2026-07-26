Submitted / TPI Dadeville High School's new paraprofessional Gina Rooney is excited to start her new chapter after spending her entire career as an educator, which includes time educating in Seville, Spain.
Dadeville High School’s newest face is entering with world experience on her side.
Gina Rooney is joining DHS as a paraprofessional after working in education for over 30 years. As a proud daughter of an Air Force veteran, she was inspired to study art in Spain as her mom is Spanish. She stayed in Spain for 11 consecutive years where she ended up becoming an English teacher in Seville. After coming back to the U.S., she continued her career in education across schools in the state since she is originally from Pinson. When she retired, she started working at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind as an English teacher and taught a bit of Spanish as well since she is bilingual. Rooney said she is winding down in her career and decided to take a chance on the Dadeville community after a friend of hers told her about the open position.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both Monday and Wednesday will be hot as well
and will be monitored for needed additional advisories.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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