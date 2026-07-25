Featured One block, one family: Camp Hill resident hosts family fun day Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jul 25, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fred Willis, Jr. is a young man on a mission.At only 25, Willis has already seen the need for more things for children to do in Camp Hill and held his third community event Saturday at his home. Buy Now Camp Hill families enjoyed a fun Saturday at Fred Willis’s home where he hosted an event geared towards children. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmr@>A=6E6 H:E9 2 H2E6C D=:56[ 7@@5 2?5 D49@@= DFAA=:6D[ A2C6?ED 3C@F89E E96:C 49:=5 @FE 7@C E96 27E6C?@@?] $6G6C2= ?6:893@C9@@5 <:5D >256 E96 H2=< @G6C E@ (:==:D’ 9@>6]k^AmkAm“xE C62==J DE2CE65 =2DE DF>>6C[” 96 D2:5] “x H2D C:5:?8 2C@F?5 2?5 x D2H E96 <:5D :? E96 A2C< 2?5 E96J C62==J 5:5?’E 92G6 E@@ >F49 E@ 5@]”k^AmkAm%9:D 82G6 (:==:D E96 :562 E@ 92G6 2 86E\E@86E96C H96C6 E96 =@42= 49:=5C6? 4@F=5 A=2J 2?5 ;FDE 4@>6 E@86E96C 2D 2 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm“(9@6G6C H2?ED E@ 4@>6 W42? 4@>6X[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm(:==:D D2:5 96 5@6D?’E 92G6 D6E A=2?D 7@C 6249 6G6?Ej 96 <:?5 @7 ;FDE =6ED :E 92AA6?]k^AmkAm“xE DE2CE65 @77 2D 2 A:KK2 A2CEJ[” 96 D2:5] “p7E6C E96 A:KK2 A2CEJ[ x 8@E H:E9 D@>6 @7 E96 A6@A=6 @? E96 WE@H?X 4@F?4:= 2?5 H6 925 2 324< E@ D49@@= 32D9]”k^AmkAm(:==:D 8@E 2 =2E6 DE2CE @? E96 DF>>6C A2CEJ E9:D J62C[ D@ 96 4@>3:?65 :E H:E9 2 324< E@ D49@@= 32D9[ 4@==64E:?8 5@?2E65 D49@@= DFAA=:6D E@ 8:G6 @FE]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 8@??2 36 =:<6 2 =:EE=6 J2C5 A2CEJ 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 H9@6G6C 4@>6D[” 96 D2:5] “(6’C6 8@??2 7665 E96 <:5D 7@C 7C66] (6 92G6 324< E@ D49@@= DEF77 E92E H6’C6 8:G:?8 2H2J 7@C 7C66]”k^AmkAm(9:=6 5@K6?D @7 <:5D 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D D9@H65 FA 5FC:?8 E96 52J[ (:==:D D2:5 96 H@F=5 92G6 366? 7:?6 ?@ >2EE6C 9@H >2?J D9@H65 FA]k^AmkAm“x7 @?=J E9C66 A6@A=6 D9@H FA E@52J[ x’== 36 A=62D65[” 96 D2:5] “%9:D >256 E96:C 52J]”k^AmkAm(:==:D 5@6D?’E 92G6 567:?:E6 A=2?D 7@C 7FEFC6 82E96C:?8D]k^AmkAm“x ;FDE C62==J 8@ H:E9 E96 7=@H[” 96 D2:5] “x ;FDE <?@H <:5D =:<6 E@ A=2J[ D@ x 8@E E96> 2 H2E6C D=:56]”k^AmkAm(:==:D 8@E D@>6 96=A 7C@> 72>:=J 2?5 H2D 23=6 E@ AC@G:56 7246 A2:?E:?8 2D H6==]k^AmkAm“x 8@E 2 =@E @7 96=A 7C@> >J 4@FD:?D[” 96 D2:5] “x 8@E E96 3:8 DEF77[ E96J 8@E 2== E96 ?:46 =:EE=6 DEF77] ~E96C E9:?8D E92E <:5D =:<6 E@ 5@]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Family Fun Children Camp Hill School Supplies Back To School Neighborhood Event Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Dreams came true for local family starring in national commercial Dadeville AD, football coach aiming for better season Camp Hill local competes in television game show Excitement in purpose: Reeltown Elementary School welcomes new principal ‘Livin’ in the Gap’ requires celebration of country Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Rain Shower90° / 73° 6 PM 78° 7 PM 76° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.