Retired agent of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board lieutenant Mike Reese continued his Operation Save Teens program at First Baptist Church. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI Mike Reese shows a photo of a gas station opioid.

Tallapoosa County Schools officials, parents and students were in attendance as Reese spoke about the dangers of vaping and over-the-counter THC products. 