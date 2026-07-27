Sarah Chase / TPI Reeltown High School alum Cruise Johnson performs at the Lake Martin Amphitheater for the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival Centinnial Concert as the 20 & Under Singer-Songwriters Competition winner.
The 20 & Under Songwriters Competition winner is young, but he still feels most connected to a beloved sound he hopes to bring back.
Reeltown High School alum and Auburn University rising sophomore Cruise Johnson was named the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival 2026 20 & Under Singer-Songwriter competition winner. The song that earned him the title was an original he performed entitled “To Me.” In it, Johnson explores the heartbreak of a man who has been told by the girl he loves that she just does not feel the same way anymore. But more than that, it is a song with a sound admired by Johnson.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 105 to 109 expected on Tuesday.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&