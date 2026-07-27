The 20 & Under Songwriters Competition winner is young, but he still feels most connected to a beloved sound he hopes to bring back.

Reeltown High School alum and Auburn University rising sophomore Cruise Johnson was named the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival 2026 20 & Under Singer-Songwriter competition winner. The song that earned him the title was an original he performed entitled “To Me.” In it, Johnson explores the heartbreak of a man who has been told by the girl he loves that she just does not feel the same way anymore. But more than that, it is a song with a sound admired by Johnson. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI Reeltown High School alum Cruise Johnson performs at the Lake Martin Amphitheater for the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival Centinnial Concert as the 20 & Under Singer-Songwriters Competition winner.