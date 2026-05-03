Featured RHS student earns highest spot in Middle School All-State Band Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email May 3, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dedication, discipline and balance are three things students often have to learn when deciding to get involved beyond academics. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m#66=E@H? w:89 $49@@= 6:89E9 8C256C wF?E6C z@F36< :D =62C?:?8 E9@D6 D<:==D 62C=J 2?5 2D 2 C6DF=E[ 96 62C?65 7:CDE ECF>A6E 492:C :? E96 |:55=6 $49@@= p==\$E2E6 q2?5 — E96 9:896DE DA@E 7@C ECF>A6E A=2J6CD :? E96 6?E:C6 DE2E6 @7 p=232>2] k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mz@F36<’D >FD:42= ;@FC?6J DE2CE65 H:E9 AC:G2E6 =6DD@?D] w6 DE2CE65 H:E9 D2I@A9@?6 3FE 5:D4@G6C65 H9:=6 36:?8 :? E96 >2C49:?8 32?5 E96 ECF>A6E :D =:89E6C[ D@ 96 >256 E96 492?86 2?5 92D 4@?E:?F65 E@ 6I46=] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“W(96? x 7@F?5 @FEX :E H2D C62==J 4@@=[ 3FE 2=D@ 2 =@E @7 AC6DDFC6[” z@F36< D2:5] “x E9:?< x DE2CE65 9@=5:?8 >JD6=7 2E DF49 2 9:89 DE2?52C5 E92E H2D 2 =:EE=6 DEC6DD7F=[ 3FE :E H2D ?@E 325]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp=E9@F89 96 3682? 6IA64E:?8 >@C6 @FE @7 9:>D6=7[ E96 >FD:4 96 925 E@ =62C? H9:=6 36:?8 7:CDE 492:C H2D ?@E 5:77:4F=E 7@C 9:>] w6 56D4C:365 :E 2D D>@@E9 D2:=:?8 27E6C C646:G:?8 E96 >FD:4 96 H@F=5 36 A=2J:?8] w6 2=D@ 4C65:ED 9:D 32?5 :?DECF4E@C tC:4 %9@>AD@? 7@C 2=H2JD 36:?8 E96C6 7@C 9:>] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x7 x ?665 2?J 96=A H:E9 2?JE9:?8[ 96 :D 2=H2JD E96C6 2?5 :7 x 5@ ?@E F?56CDE2?5 D@>6E9:?8 @C :7 x ?665 E@ E2=< E@ 9:> 23@FE D@>6E9:?8[ 96 :D 2=H2JD C:89E E96C6[” z@F36< D2:5] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|F49 @7 z@F36<’D E:>6 :D E2<6? FA 3J 32?5[ 2?5 H9:=6 :E 42? 36 E@F89 E@ 32=2?46[ 96 :D D6EE:?8 9:D D:89ED @? E96 *@F?8 pCE:DED (:?5 t?D6>3=6 DF>>6C 42>A 9@DE65 2E E96 q@DE@? &?:G6CD:EJ %2?8=6H@@5 x?DE:EFE6] z@F36< 56D4C:365 E96 DF>>6C 42>A 2D 2? 6=:E6\=6G6= 42>A 2?5 9:D ?6IE 8@2= 2D 2 DEF56?E >FD:4:2?] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“xE :D G6CJ 6IA6?D:G6[ 3FE :7 J@F 8@[ :E :D 8F2C2?E665 D49@=2CD9:AD[ H9:49 :D 8@@5[” z@F36< D2:5] “xE :D 2=D@ 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 8C@H 2D 2 A6CD@? 2?5 2D 2 >FD:4:2?] ~?6 @7 >J A6CD@?2= 8@2=D :D E@ 5@ E92E :? @?6 @7 E96 FA4@>:?8 DF>>6CD 2?5 E@ <66A 32=2?4:?8 2== @7 >J 32?5 DEF77 2?5 24256>:4D]” k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags All-state Band Trumpet Hunter Koubek Reeltown High School Music Education First Chair Band Instructor Boston University Tanglewood Institute Young Artists Wind Ensemble Student Achievement Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Bringing home to Dadeville: New restaurant serving traditional family recipes Reeltown educators honored with double impact award NolaBama is back on the menu RHS student earns highest spot in Middle School All-State Band DPD and TCSO police reports April 14-20 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 52° 70° / 42° 10 PM 51° 11 PM 50° 12 AM 49° 1 AM 49° 2 AM 48° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.