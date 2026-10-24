Southern Prep narrowly falls to Hooper Academy Samuel Higgs Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Oct 24, 2026 42 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Southern Prep football team knew what was coming when it went into its matchup with Hooper Academy.Excluding the dominance that Chambers Academy has had so far, Hooper Academy has been on fire as of late — winning their last five games. So momentum was at an all-time high for the Colts. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmu@C E96 >@DE A2CE[ E96 #2?86CD <6AE E96 r@=ED :? 4964<[ 6G6? 9@=5:?8 2 =625 :? E96 7:?2= >:?FE6 @7 E96 82>6] qFE 2 =2E6\82>6 962G6 E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 82>6 C6DF=E65 :? w@@A6C p4256>J 6IE6?5:?8 :ED H:? DEC62< E@ D:I DEC2:89E H:E9 2 ah\ab H:? @G6C $@FE96C? !C6A]k^Am File / TPI Southern Prep’s Enrique Burguette (2) and the Rangers narrowly fall in their game against Hooper Academy. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 kAm“tIEC6>6=J AC@F5 @7 E96>[” $@FE96C? !C6A 4@249 y]#] #@5C:8F6K D2:5] “tIEC6>6=J AC@F5 @7 9@H E96J A=2J65 @? 3@E9 D:56D @7 E96 32==] x E9:?< :EVD E96 A=2? 36:?8 6I64FE65 7@C E96 >@DE A2CE] $@>6 E9:?8D H6 8@E E@ H@C< @?] $@>6 @7 @FC DA64:2= E62>D[ 3FE E@ A=2J 2 82>6[ 2 E62> =:<6 w@@A6C[ 2?5 92G6 E96> ?@E @?=J FA 282:?DE E96 H2== 7@C 23@FE E9C66 BF2CE6CD @7 E96 82>6[ 3FE 2=D@[ J@F <?@H[ E96JVC6 A=2J:?8 @? E96:C 8F2C5 2?5 DEF77 =:<6 E92E] x 42?VE 2D< 7@C >@C6 7C@> E96 E62>] %96JVC6 8C@H:?8 6G6CJ 52J]”k^AmkAmy@D9 (:=D@? 7@F?5 E96 6?5 K@?6 @? 2 h_\J2C5 D4C66? A2DD[ H:E9 y2J5@? p==@E6J\q23:?8E@? 2=D@ ;@:?:?8 :? H:E9 2 9@>6 CF? 9:E @7 9:D @H? @FE E96 324<7:6=5 7@C ?62C=J f_ J2C5D]k^AmkAm$@FE96C? !C6A 92D @?6 7:?2= E6DE 367@C6 E96J 6G6?EF2==J >2<6 E96:C EC:A E@ E96 A=2J@77D[ H9:49 #@5C:8F6K :>28:?6D :? |@?C@6 p4256>J :? E96 7:CDE C@F?5] %96 #2?86CD H:== 9@DE w6C:E286 p4256>J[ @FE @7 v6@C8:2[ 7@C E96 C68F=2C D62D@? 7:?2=6]k^AmkAm%96 3:8 E9:?8 9625:?8 :?E@ E96 82>6 :D H@C<:?8 E96 DA64:2= E62>D F?:E 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 2?5 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 8C@H 2D 2 E62>]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 8@:?8 E@ H@C< @? DA64:2= E62>D 2 =@E[ 3FE :EVD ;FDE 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 5@ E96 E9:?8D E92E H6 5@ C:89E[” #@5C:8F6K D2:5] W(6 H:== 36X 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ D92CA6? E96 E9:?8D E92E H6 5@ 8@@5[ 2?5 E96? H@C<:?8 @? E96 =:EE=6 E9:?8D E92E 2C6 8@:?8 E@ >2<6 FD :>AC@G6 2?5 >2<6 FD 36EE6C :? E96 82>6] qFE :EVD C62==J ;FDE 23@FE 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ A=2J E96 82>6 2D 2 E62> 2?5 F?56CDE2?5:?8 E92E :E E2<6D `` A=2J6CD E@ H:? 2 82>6[ ?@E ;FDE ?646DD2C:=J @?6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southern Prep Hooper Academy Football Rangers Colts Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Samuel Higgs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular TCBOE moves toward appointed superintendent model Dadeville mayor continuing to work on city’s vision TCBOE weighs residency enforcement Tigers punch ticket to regionals, sweep Comer New clinic brings options for recovery, pain relief Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 48° Clear76° / 43° 1 AM 49° 2 AM 48° 3 AM 47° 4 AM 48° 5 AM 48° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.