The Southern Prep football team knew what was coming when it went into its matchup with Hooper Academy.

Excluding the dominance that Chambers Academy has had so far, Hooper Academy has been on fire as of late — winning their last five games. So momentum was at an all-time high for the Colts.

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File / TPI Southern Prep’s Enrique Burguette (2) and the Rangers narrowly fall in their game against Hooper Academy.