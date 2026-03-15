The Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved the retirement recognition of Dadeville Elementary School fifth grade teacher Betsy Murray during Monday’s board meeting. Murray served Tallapoosa County Schools for over 40 years. 

Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Casey Davis wished Murray well on her next chapter and new journey.

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Sarah Chase / TPI Superintendent Casey Davis says a few words about Betsy Murray's leadership before presenting her with a glass clock.