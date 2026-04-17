TCBOE recognize two retirees Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Apr 17, 2026 Apr 17, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved the recognition of two retirements. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m$9:C=6J q2C?6D 7C@> w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 2?5 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $49@@=D 42C66C 4@249 r96CJ= qJ?F> H6C6 3@E9 9@?@C65 H:E9 8=2DD C6E:C6>6?E 4=@4<D 5FC:?8 E96 3@2C5 >66E:?8] k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E r2D6J s2G:D D2:5 q2C?6D :D 8@:?8 E@ 36 8C62E=J >:DD65 7C@> wq$ 2?5 96 E92?<65 96C 7@C 96C 565:42E:@? E@ %r$ 2?5 :ED DEF56?ED] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x 6?;@J65 D6CG:?8 E96 w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 E96 DEF56?ED FA E96C6 W2?5 E96 724F=EJX 2C6 8C62E[” q2C?6D D2:5] “x C62==J 6?;@J65 >J E:>6]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(96? AC6D6?E:?8 96C H:E9 96C 4=@4<[ s2G:D D2:5 qJ?F> 2?5 96C 9FD32?5 92G6 3@E9 366? 2 565:42E65 A2CE @7 %r$] w6 D2:5 96 :D 6I4:E65 E@ D66 E96 ?6H 25G6?EFC6D D96 8@6D @? 2?5 E92?<65 96C 7@C 96C D6CG:46 E@ %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x 92G6 C62==J 6?;@J65 36:?8 2 42C66C 4@249[” qJ?F> D2:5] “x E9:?< E92E :D E96 >@DE 7F? x 92G6 925] x 92G6 6?;@J65 >J E62496CD[ D@ x E9:?< H92E x 6?;@J65 >@DE :D 86EE:?8 DEF56?ED E@ F?56CDE2?5 E96C6 :D 2 H9@=6 =@E >@C6 @FE E96C6 E92? E96J 92G6 6G6C 6G6? D66? 42C66C H:D6]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp55:E:@?2==J[ E96 %rq~t 2AAC@G65 E@ DE2CE 2446AE:?8 3:5D 7@C E96 s256G:==6 w:89 $49@@= 7:6=5 9@FD6 A2C<:?8 =@E[ E96 s256G:==6 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= D64@?5 8C256 C@@7 C6A=246>6?E 2?5 E96 st$ H2=<H2J 2H?:?8 @7 E96 42C C:56C =:?6] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@?ik^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• pAAC@G65 |2C49 h 3@2C5 >66E:?8 >:?FE6D] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• pAAC@G65 pAC:= f H@C< D6DD:@? >:?FE6D] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• pAAC@G65 C6D@=FE:@? 56D:8?2E:?8 pAC:= 2D >:=:E2CJ 49:=5 >@?E9] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• pAAC@G65 E96 A2J>6?E @7 E96 3:==D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• pAAC@G65 7:?2?4:2= C6A@CE AC6D6?E2E:@?] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• pAAC@G65 A6CD@??6=] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• pAAC@G65 7:6=5 EC:AD]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Retire Tallapoosa County Board Of Education Retirement Horseshoe Bend Elementary School Dadeville High School Dadeville Elementary School School Board Meeting Military Child Month Career Coach Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular TCBOE recognize two retirees Ag center at heart of county commission debate Brewing community: The Painted Mug hoping to be Reeltown’s newest gathering place Friendly rivalries, real impact: Communities join forces for first-ever dragon boat race RHS junior continuing youth tour adventures in D.C. Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 61° Sunny65° / 49° 7 PM 61° 8 PM 56° 9 PM 53° 10 PM 52° 11 PM 51° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.