Featured A crowd helps open TJ Maxx in Wetumpka Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 15, 2026 Apr 15, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 There were no extraordinary sales and no special or limited availability products. But about 300 people came in the front door of the new TJ Maxx in the first hour it was open Sunday morning.“This is a great day for Wetumpka,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “This is a great retail option for our community. It will provide a lot for the tax base in town and allow us to continue to grow.” × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}@ :?46?E:G6D H6C6 8:G6? E@ E96 C6E2:=6C E@ C64CF:E :E E@ E@H?]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 366? H@C<:?8 @? E9:D 7@C 23@FE 7@FC E@ 7:G6 J62CD ?@H[” (:==:D D2:5] “%96J 42>6 E@ FD] pE 7:CDE H6 E9@F89E :E H@F=5 36 |2CD92==’D] %96J D2:5 ?@] (6 H2?E E@ 3C:?8 %y |2II]”k^AmkAm(:==:D D2:5 %y |2II :D E96 E@A 3C2?5 @7 E96 %y|2II[ w@>6v@@5D 2?5 |2CD92==’D C6E2:= 8C@FA]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 D@ AC@F5 E@ 92G6 E96> 96C6[” (:==:D D2:5]k^AmkAm%y |2II @A6?65 2E g 2]>] $F?52J] xE’D E96 E:>6 E96 C6E2:=6C @A6?D >@DE @7 :ED ?6H DE@C6D] %96 E:>:?8 2=D@ 3C@F89E 2 7:CDE 7@C E96 (6EF>A<2 pC62 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46]k^AmkAm“xE’D E96 7:CDE E:>6 H6 92G6 925 2 C:33@? 4FEE:?8 E@ 4@:?4:56 H:E9 E96 5@@CD @A6?:?8 E@ E96 AF3=:4[” 492>36C 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C '2?6DD2 #@J2= D2:5] “xE’D 8C62E E@ 92G6 D@ >2?J A6@A=6 7C@> E96 4@>>F?:EJ @FE 96C6 H:E9 FD]”k^AmkAm#@J2= H2D ;@:?65 3J 492>36C DE277[ 3@2C5 >6>36CD[ 2>32DD25@CD 2?5 >@C6] %96J 82E96C65 H:E9 E96 (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= |2C49:?8 q2?5 2?5 %y|2II 4@CA@C2E6 @77:4:2=D E@ H6=4@>6 6G6CJ@?6 E@ E96 DE@C6]k^AmkAmxE 5:5?’E E2<6 =@?8 7@C E96 4964<@FE =:?6 E@ 36?5 2C@F?5 E@ E96 324< @7 E96 DE@C6] r@CA@C2E6 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D E@@< E96:C E:>6 E@ E92?< 4FDE@>6CD :? =:?6 2?5 @776C 2 A:646 @7 49@4@=2E6]k^AmkAm%96 =:?6 C6AC6D6?ED D2=6D E2I 4@==64E:@?]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 92AAJ E@ 92G6 E9:D @?=:?6 ?@H[” (:==:D D2:5] “xE 8@6D E@ D9@H H6 2C6 8C@H:?8 2?5 5@:?8 8C62E E9:?8D 96C6 :? (6EF>A<2]”k^Am Close Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: TJ Maxx opens in Wetumpka Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Tj Maxx Wetumpka Wetumpka Area Chamber Of Commerce Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Traffic citation turns into a felony arrest in Millbrook Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from April 2 to April 8 JOE SEWELL AWARD FINALISTS Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° 83° / 54° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 77° 8 PM 71° 9 PM 69° 10 PM 67° Online Poll Do you plan to plant a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.