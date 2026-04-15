Wetumpka TJ Maxx Grand Opening
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Cliff Williams / TPI

There were no extraordinary sales and no special or limited availability products. But about 300 people came in the front door of the new TJ Maxx in the first hour it was open Sunday morning.

“This is a great day for Wetumpka,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “This is a great retail option for our community. It will provide a lot for the tax base in town and allow us to continue to grow.”

PHOTOS: TJ Maxx opens in Wetumpka

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