Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from April 16 to April 22 Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 24, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.April 22 × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm• |6=G:? $F==:G2? yC][ b`[ @7 t=>@C6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am kAm• y6??:76C wF6EE[ b_[ @7 %2==2DD66[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• !6JE@? r@I[ ac[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^AmkAm• %967E 3J 5646AE:@? H2D C6A@CE65 @? r2AE2:? rC@>>6=:? #@25]k^AmkAm• %967E H2D C6A@CE65 @? #:G6C q6?5 {2?6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= a`k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• %9@>2D |@KK:==@@[ bf[ @7 |:==3C@@<[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• }2E92?:6= v6?ECJ[ `g[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C E9C66 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• $64@?5\568C66 2DD2F=E H2D C6A@CE65 :? pFEF>?H@@5 ':==286]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= a_k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• +292C:2D r2:?[ `g[ @7 t=>@C6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7:CDE\568C66 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2[ A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2[ D64@?5\568C66 AC@>@E:?8 AC:D@? 4@?EC232?5]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= `hk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• s2G6JF? $E:?D@?[ a_[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 2EE6>AE65 >FC56C 2?5 C64<=6DD 6?52?86C>6?E]k^AmkAm• p?86=:4 w:?6D[ bb[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• pEE6>AE65 >FC56C H2D C6A@CE65 @? r@@D2 #:G6C !2C<H2J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= `fk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• v:=36CE@@ v@>6K[ dd[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C AF3=:4 :?E@I:42E:@?]k^AmkAm• qC2?5@? *@F?8[ ah[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• y6C>2C<6 ~==:D@?[ bg[ @7 !C2EEG:==6 H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7@FC 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= `ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• w2C2DD>6?E H2D C6A@CE65 @? r92A6= #@25 2?5 r@@D2 #:G6C !2C<H2J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Reports Arrest Crime Wetumpka Wetumpka Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian 2 more arrested in prison drone smuggling operation Millbrook teenager being held with no bond in robbery, theft cases Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from April 9 to April 15 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° 81° / 54° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 76° 8 PM 70° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.