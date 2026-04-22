Featured 3 injured in Highway 14 wreck Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 22, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Highway 14 at the canal just west of Wetumpka was closed for more than an hour Friday as first responders cleaned up a four-vehicle wreck. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmyFDE 367@C6 E96 uC:52J 27E6C?@@? EC277:4 CFD9[ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 4=@D65 E96 3C:586 @G6C E96 42?2= 7@C4:?8 EC277:4 36EH66? |:==3C@@< 2?5 (6EF>A<2 E@ 56E@FC] (:E?6DD6D @? E96 D46?6 D2:5 2 H6DE3@F?5 $&' DECF4< 2? 62DE3@F?5 EC24E@C EC2:=6C] %96 $&' 4@?E:?F65 H6DE3@F?5 DEC:<:?8 2?@E96C G69:4=6 :? E96 D:56 2?5 2 E9:C5 9625\@?]k^Am kAm%96 5C:G6CD @7 E96 G69:4=6D @E96C E92? E96 EC24E@C EC2:=6C H6C6 E2<6? E@ q2AE:DE $@FE9 7@C EC62E>6?E @7 ?@?\=:76 E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D] %96 5C:G6C @7 E96 $&' H2D 7=@H? 3J >65:42= 96=:4@AE6C] k^AmkAm|:==3C@@< 2?5 (6EF>A<2 7:C6 56A2CE>6?ED[ (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 2?5 p=232>2 {2H t?7@C46>6?E p86?4J EC@@A6CD C6DA@?565 E@ E96 D46?6]k^AmkAm%96 C@25H2J @A6?65 ;FDE :? E:>6 7@C CFD9\9@FC EC277:4]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mva Crash Highway 14 Troopers Elmore Count Sheriff's Office Wetumpka Police Department Four Vehicle Crash Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian Conversations led by defendants in sex sting operation revealed in court Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Clear81° / 53° 10 PM 61° 11 PM 60° 12 AM 58° 1 AM 58° 2 AM 56° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.