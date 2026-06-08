College in Hawaii
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Cliff Williams / TPI Winston McBride is a member of the Wetumpka High School Class of 2026. In the coming months, he will attend the Univeristy of Hawaii on a scholarship for music education.

Students seeking an education will travel far and wide to enroll in a program they like. 

For some the dream school is just down the road. Others are finding an educational home a little further away in places such as Hawaii.