Featured McBride crossing oceans for music education Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jun 8, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Winston McBride is a member of the Wetumpka High School Class of 2026. In the coming months, he will attend the Univeristy of Hawaii on a scholarship for music education. Students seeking an education will travel far and wide to enroll in a program they like. For some the dream school is just down the road. Others are finding an educational home a little further away in places such as Hawaii. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmu@C (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= r=2DD @7 a_ae 8C25F2E6 (:?DE@? |4qC:56[ :E H2D 3@E9]k^AmkAm“|J 5C62> E9C@F89@FE 9:89 D49@@= H2D pF3FC?[” |4qC:56 D2:5] “x 2AA=:65 E@ w2H2:: 2D 2 ;@<6 2E 7:CDE]”k^AmkAmqFE :EVD ?@E E92E 3:8 @7 2 ;@<6] |4qC:56’D >@E96C :D 7C@> w2H2:: 2?5 96 DE:== 92D 72>:=J E96C6]k^AmkAm“x 7@F?5 @FE E92E x 8@E :?\DE2E6 EF:E:@? 3642FD6 >J >@E96C :D ?2E:G6 @7 E96C6[” |4qC:56 D2:5] “(96? x 8@E 5676CC65 2E pF3FC?[ x C62==J DE2CE65 E@ 4@?D:56C w2H2::]”k^AmkAm|4qC:56 7@F?5 9:D 42C66C A2E9 H96? 96 ;@:?65 E96 (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= !C:56 @7 E96 %C:36 32?5] w6 BF:4<=J D6EE=65 :?E@ E96 D2I@A9@?6 2?5 7:?:D965 9:D 9:89 D49@@= 42C66C 2D 5CF> >2;@C] p=@?8 E96 H2J 96 564:565 96 H2?E65 E@ 8@ E@ 4@==686 7@C >FD:4 65F42E:@?]k^AmkAm|4qC:56 E@@< 9:D DAC:?8 3C62< 2E (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= E@ EC2G6= E@ w2H2:: H:E9 9:D >@E96C E@ D66 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 w2H2:: 2?5 G:D:E H:E9 72>:=J]k^AmkAm“x 925 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ >66E H:E9 E96 32?5 5:C64E@CD 2?5 6G6CJE9:?8[” |4qC:56 D2:5] “xE H2D 2 C62==J 362FE:7F= 42>AFD] tG6CJE9:?8 H2D ?2EFC2= 2?5 :E H2D C62==J ?:46]”k^AmkAm|4qC:56 H2D 2446AE65 :?E@ E96 D49@@=’D >FD:4 AC@8C2>] w6 6G6? C646:G65 2 D49@=2CD9:A]k^AmkAmxE H2D 6?@F89 E@ D62= E96 562=]k^AmkAm“xV> 567:?:E6=J 6I4:E65 E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE >J 4F=EFC6[” |4qC:56 D2:5] k^AmkAmw6 H:== =:G6 @? 42>AFD 3FE 72>:=J H@?’E 36 E@@ 72C 2H2J] |4qC:56’D F?4=6 =:G6D 23@FE b_ >:?FE6D 2H2J 7C@> E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 w2H2:: 42>AFD] w6 D2:5 96 H:== 4@>6 324< E@ (6EF>A<2 7@C r9C:DE>2D[ $AC:?8 qC62< 2?5 ?6IE DF>>6C]k^AmkAm|4qC:56 H2D?’E ?646DD2C:=J :?E6C6DE65 :? AFCDF:?8 2 42C66C :? >FD:4 2E 7:CDE]k^AmkAm“x H2?E65 E@ 5@ ?FCD:?8 2E 7:CDE[” |4qC:56 D2:5] “(:E9 2== E96 32?5 DEF77 2E (6EF>A<2[ x <:?5 @7 C62=:K65 E92E >FD:4 H2D >J A2DD:@? 2?5 x H2?E65 E@ 5@ :E 7@C E96 C6DE @7 >J =:76] x H2?E E@ 364@>6 2 32?5 5:C64E@C 2?5 D@>652J 86E 2 !9s :? 4@?5F4E:?8 A6C7@C>2?46]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Wetumpka High School Elmore County Board Of Education Music Music Education Hawaii Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Eclectic resident sentenced for theft at casino New bond for alleged wife murderer Wetumpka man sentenced in sex sting operation Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from May 27 to June 3 Man returned to jail to complete sentence Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° Clear84° / 72° 10 PM 75° 11 PM 75° 12 AM 74° 1 AM 73° 2 AM 73° Online Poll Do you have brown water at your home? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.