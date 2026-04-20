Featured Millbrook teenager being held with no bond in robbery, theft cases Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 20, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A defendant accused of breaking and entering several vehicles and robbery will remain in the Elmore County Jail after a bond and preliminary hearing. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmz6??6E9 vC2G6D[ `h[ @7 |:==3C@@<[ H2D 3@@<65 :?E@ E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:= 3J E96 |:==3C@@< !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E @? |2C49 `g 7@C 7:CDE\568C66 E967E[ EH@ 4@F?ED @7 F?=2H7F= 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 2 G69:4=6 2?5 7:G6 4@F?ED @7 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67 C6=2E65 E@ }@G] `[ a_ad :?4:56?ED 2E |:== rC66< !2C< :? |:==3C@@<] pE E96 D2>6 E:>6[ vC2G6D H2D 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 C@336CJ E92E 2==6865=J @44FCC65 @? |2C49 f[ a_ae] w6 H2D 96=5 H:E9@FE 2 3@?5 7@==@H:?8 2? p?:29’D {2H 962C:?8]k^Am kAm{2DE %F6D52J[ vC2G6D H2D 367@C6 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E r@FCE yF586 v=6? v@882?D 7@C AC6=:>:?2CJ 2?5 3@?5 962C:?8D] x?G6DE:82E@CD H:E9 E96 |:==3C@@< !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E E6DE:7:65 vC2G6D H2D @?6 @7 E9C66 :?5:G:5F2=D 2E E96 A2C< 3C62<:?8 :?E@ 2?5 52>28:?8 G69:4=6D] %96J 2=D@ C2?D24<65 D@>6 G69:4=6D =@@<:?8 7@C E9:?8D @7 G2=F6]k^AmkAm“u:G6 42CD DFDE2:?65 52>286[” |:==3C@@< s6E] q6:=DE6:? D2:5 :? 4@FCE] “z6??6E9 3C@<6 E96 H:?5@H @7 @?6 G69:4=6 2?5 4C2H=65 :?D:56] (6 7@F?5 3=@@5 2?5 2C6 2H2:E:?8 C6DF=ED @7 s}p E6DE:?8]”k^AmkAmq6:=DE6:? D2:5 23@FE Sb[___ :? 42D9 H2D E2<6? 7C@> @?6 G69:4=6] %96 :?G6DE:82E@C D2:5 E96 >@?6J 42>6 7C@> 2 >@E96C H9@ H@C<65 2 D64@?5 ;@3 2D 2 D6CG6C]k^AmkAm“w6 A@DE65 @? x?DE28C2> 2 =2C86 2>@F?E @7 >@?6J[” q6:=DE6:? D2:5] “%9:D H2D ;FDE 27E6C H6 8@E E96 42== 23@FE E96 3C62<\:?D]”k^AmkAmp==6865=J vC2G6D H2D D66? >@>6?ED =2E6C 8@:?8 :?E@ E96 |:==3C@@< (2=>2CE]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 4@\5676?52?ED H:E9 E96 D2>6 492C86D 7C@> E96 }@G6>36C a_ad :?4:56?E] (2CC2?ED H6C6 @3E2:?65 =2DE J62C] q6:=DE6:? D2:5 2E @?6 A@:?E vC2G6D H2D C6A@CE65 E@ 36 2EE6?5:?8 2 $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 w:89 $49@@= 32D<6E32== 82>6] p? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ D96C:77’D 56AFEJ H2D 2=6CE65 E@ :E]k^AmkAm“w6 6G2565 42AEFC6[” q6:=DE6:? D2:5] “w6 FD65 2 72=D6 ?2>6 2?5 3J E96 E:>6 E96 56AFEJ 7:8FC65 :E @FE[ 96 925 =67E E96 82>6]k^AmkAm%96 |2C49 a_ae 7:CDE\568C66 C@336CJ 492C86 282:?DE vC2G6D DE6>D 7C@> 2? :?4:56?E H:E9 @?6 @7 E96 4@\5676?52?ED] xE :D 42AEFC65 @? G:56@]k^AmkAm“x’5 D2J E96 G:4E:> 2?5 72>:=J 42? D66 2 8F? 2?5 766= E9C62E6?65[” q6:=DE6:? D2:5] “WvC2G6DX DE@=6 Sfc_ 2?5 C2? @77 :?E@ E96 H@@5D]”k^AmkAmvC2G6D’ 2EE@C?6J 2C8F65 vC2G6D H2D ?@E 2 7=:89E C:D< 2?5 H2D 2 =:76=@?8 C6D:56?E @7 E96 #:G6C #68:@?]k^AmkAm!C@D64FE@CD D2:5 vC2G6D 925 A@DE65 3@?5 7@C 2 $6AE6>36C a_ad 3C62<:?8 2?5 6?E6C:?8 492C86 :? |@?E8@>6CJ r@F?EJ H96? 96 4@>>:EE65 E96 }@G6>36C a_ad @776?D6D :? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAmv@882?D CF=65 vC2G6D H@F=5 DE:== 36 96=5 H:E9@FE 3@?5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Millbrook Crime Millbrook Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian Conversations led by defendants in sex sting operation revealed in court Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 77° / 40° 6 PM 75° 7 PM 70° 8 PM 63° 9 PM 59° 10 PM 57° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.