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Cliff Williams / TPI State Sen. Will Barfoot helped with a grant for the Elmore County Board of Education.

A $100,000 grant from the State of Alabama facilitated by state Sen. Will Barfoot will aid in helping students continue their learning experience in Elmore County Schools.

It allows funding of STEM activities and helps with arts such as theater.

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