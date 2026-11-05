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Cliff Williams / TPI Holtville Elementary School kindergartners with hopes of becoming cheerleaders speak with Holtville High School seniors and cheerleaders during the Holtville Legacy Project.

The Holtville Legacy Project was created three years ago as a way to connect generations of Holtville students, especially at a young age.

Once again on Friday, Holtville High School seniors met Holtville Elementary School kindergarteners at the 50-yard line of Boyd-Chapman Field. 

PHOTOS: Creating memories with the Holtville Legacy Project

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