Featured Creating memories between generations in Holtville Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Nov 5, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams / TPI Holtville Elementary School kindergartners with hopes of becoming cheerleaders speak with Holtville High School seniors and cheerleaders during the Holtville Legacy Project. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 The Holtville Legacy Project was created three years ago as a way to connect generations of Holtville students, especially at a young age.Once again on Friday, Holtville High School seniors met Holtville Elementary School kindergarteners at the 50-yard line of Boyd-Chapman Field. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE’D C62==J 4@@= E@ D66 :E 8C@H[” w@=EG:==6 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= AC:?4:A2= %2?J2 q@@?6 D2:5] “xE’D 8C62E E@ D66 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 4@>:?8 @FE E@ DFAA@CE :E]”k^AmkAmq@@?6 H2D :?DECF>6?E2= :? DE2CE:?8 E96 =6824J AC@;64E 2D 96C 52F89E6C H2D 2 D6?:@C E9C66 J62CD 28@] %9:D J62C 96C D@? qCJ2?E :D 2 D6?:@C]k^AmkAm“w6’D >J 323J[” q@@?6 D2:5] “w6’D >J =2DE :? D49@@=]”k^AmkAmtG6CJ@?6 :? E96 q@@?6 72>:=J 42>6 E@ w@=EG:==6 7@C D49@@=] qCJ2?E DE2CE65 :? E96 D64@?5 8C256 H96? q@@?6 H2D ?2>65 2DD:DE2?E AC:?4:A2= 2E w@=EG:==6 t=6>6?E2CJ] qCJ2?E 92D 366? H2?56C:?8 E96 92==D @7 E96 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= 6G6C D:?46] ~? uC:52J 96 8@E E@ >2<6 2 DA64:2= 4@??64E:@? H:E9 <:?56C82CE6?6CD[ D@>6 @7 H9@> 96 92D 2=C625J 366? 96=A:?8 @FE]k^AmkAm“%96C6VD E9:D =:EE=6 8:C= H9@ :D 2 =:EE=6 3:E >:D49:6G@FD[Q qCJ2?E D2:5] “$96 86ED :? EC@F3=6 2 =:EE=6 3:E[ 3FE x D66 96C 6G6CJ 52J[ 2?5 H6VG6 3F:=E 2 =:EE=6 3@?5] x D66 96C H96?6G6C D96VD 8@@5[ 2?5 x D66 96C H96?6G6C D96VD 325] %@52J >256 E9:?8D 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 DA64:2=]”k^AmkAm$A64:2= >@>6?ED H6C6 2== 2C@F?5 uC:52J 2E >:57:6=5] $6?:@CD H6C6 ECJ:?8 E96:C 36DE E@ >2<6 DFC6 <:?56C82CE6?6CD 8@E 2 DA64:2= 7@@E32== E@ >2C< E96 @442D:@?] $6?:@C wF?E6C (:?82C5 2=D@ H2?E65 E@ >2<6 E96 52J DA64:2= 7@C D@>6@?6 96 <?@HD — 9:D 3C@E96C {F4:2? xD36==] %96J H6C6 62D:=J 7@F?5 @? E96 7:6=5 2D wF?E6C 42CC:65 {F4:2?]k^AmkAm“xVG6 366? 8@:?8 E@ w@=EG:==6 >J 6?E:C6 =:76[” wF?E6C D2:5] “%9:D A=246 :D DA64:2=] %9:D :D 8C62E 2?5 8:G6D FD 2 492?46 E@ A2DD 2=@?8 H92E :D D@ DA64:2= 96C6] %96J 86E E@ D66 E96 7FEFC6 2 =:EE=6 3:E]”k^AmkAmq@@?6 >256 DFC6 96C D@? 96=A65 @FE 2 =:EE=6 >@C6 :? E96 =6824J AC@;64E 2D E96C6 2C6 76H >@C6 <:?56C82CE6?6CD E92? D6?:@CD]k^AmkAm“$96 <6AE 8:G:?8 >6 7@@E32==D E@ 8:G6 E96>[” qCJ2?E D2:5] “x ;FDE =:<6 8:G:?8 324< E@ 2 4@>>F?:EJ E92E <66AD 8:G:?8 E@ >6]”k^Am Close Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: Creating memories with the Holtville Legacy Project Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Holtville Education Elmore County Board Of Education Legacy Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Eclectic police chief placed on leave Holtville high teacher arrested for assault Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 22 to 28 Elmore County teacher arrested Tuberville, Marques take Elmore County Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° 75° / 65° 12 PM 76° 1 PM 77° 2 PM 78° 3 PM 76° 4 PM 75° Online Poll Do you drink coffee? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.