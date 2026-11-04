Featured Holtville high teacher arrested for assault Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Nov 4, 2026 Nov 4, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save File / TPI Editor’s Note: There was no jail photograph posted on the Elmore County Jail Roster list for this defendant.A Holtville High School teacher turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday after an incident at the Holtville-Orange Beach football game Friday night. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmrF=:?2CJ 2CED E62496C 2?5 w@=EG:==6 w:89 $49@@= 42C66C E649 56A2CE>6?E 492:C q62F |J6CD[ cd[ 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 E9:C5\568C66 2DD2F=E] t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $96C:77 q:== uC2?<=:? D2:5 9:D @77:46 :D 92?5=:?8 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 82G6 2 DF>>2CJ @7 H92E :E 92D 7@F?5]k^AmkAm“p f\J62C\@=5 E92E H2D 92G:?8 H@C5D H:E9 2 `e\J62C\@=5[” uC2?<=:? D2:5] “%96 `e\J62C\@=5 D2JD D@>6E9:?8 324< E@ E96 f\J62C\@=5 H9@ E96? 8@6D E@ 86E W|J6CDX] q62F |J6CD 2AAC@2496D E96 `e\J62C\@=5 2?5 2==6865=J D=2AD 9:>]”k^AmkAm|J6CD A@DE65 2 Se[___ 3@?5 2?5 H2D C6=62D65 7C@> 4FDE@5J[ 244@C5:?8 E@ uC2?<=:?]k^AmkAm~? |@?52J[ E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? C6=62D65 2 DE2E6>6?E]k^AmkAm“%96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? :D 2H2C6 E92E 2 E62496C 92D 366? 2CC6DE65 :? 4@??64E:@? H:E9 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? 2 D49@@= 42>AFD[” 2? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E6D]k^AmkAmt=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E #:492C5 s6??:D E@=5 %96 (6EF>A<2 w6C2=5 2 E62496C 2?5 DEF56?E H6C6 ?@E @? 42>AFD 2D @7 ``ib_ 2]>] |@?52J]k^AmkAm“x 42?’E 8@ :?E@ 56E2:= 23@FE :E[” s6??:D D2:5] “%96 >2EE6C :D 4FCC6?E=J F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?] xE 2=D@ :?G@=G6D A6CD@??6= >2EE6CD]”k^AmkAm%96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? 42==65 2 DA64:2=\42==65 >66E:?8 7@C fib_ 2]>] %9FCD52J E@ 255C6DD A6CD@??6= :DDF6D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrest Education Holtville Holtville High School Teacher Arrest Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Eclectic police chief placed on leave Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 22 to 28 Elmore County teacher arrested ‘‘WHY WON’T YOU JUST DIE?’ Rape survivior looks “a Monster in the Face” for third time and ‘Monster’ gets a guilty verdict Tuberville, Marques take Elmore County Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° Mostly Cloudy78° / 68° 1 PM 77° 2 PM 78° 3 PM 78° 4 PM 75° 5 PM 73° Online Poll Do you drink coffee? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.