Did they break up with me? Nov 20, 2026 51 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For months I have been receiving phone calls, text messages, emails and cards.All of them have been courting me. They said they wanted the support of someone like me. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96J H2?E65 >J 2EE6?E:@?] %96J H2?E65 >6 E@ D92C6 E96> H:E9 >J 7C:6?5D 2?5 72>:=J] %96J H2?E65 >J >@?6J] k^AmkAm%96C6 H2D %@>>J %F36CG:==6[ s@F8 y@?6D[ !9:=:A xD?6C 2?5 y@9? (29=] %96C6 E@@ H2D r2C@=66?6 s@3D@?[ z2E96C:?6 #@3:?D@?[ q2CCJ |@@C6 2?5 tG6C6EE (6DD]k^AmkAmx H2D 2 =:EE=6 5:D2AA@:?E65 #96EE |2CBF6D 2?5 $9@>2C: u:8FC6D 5:5?’E >6DD286 >6] |2J36 E96J C62=:K65 E96J 5:5?’E H2?E 2 =@?8\5:DE2?46 C6=2E:@?D9:A D:?46 x =:G6 :? %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ] x 5:5 962C 7C@> |:<6 #@86CD] k^AmkAm%@H2C5D E96 6?5 x 6G6? 962C5 7C@> #@5 $:886CD 2?5 z6G:? %9H62EE] |2J36 E96J D2H E96 @E96CD H@F=5 =62G6 >6]k^AmkAm$E:==[ x 5:5?’E 92G6 =F?49 @C 5:??6C H:E9 2?J @7 E96>] $@>6 x >6E 42DF2==J 2E 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED] x 8F6DD D@>6 @7 E9@D6 6G6?ED 4@F=5 36 4@F?E65 2D D92C:?8 2 >62= E@86E96C]k^AmkAmp7E6C =2DE %F6D52J’D >:5E6C> 6=64E:@?D[ E96J 2== =67E >6]k^AmkAm~? (65?6D52J x 925 E@ 4964< E96 32EE6CJ @7 >J A9@?6] xE H2D ?@ =@?86C 4@?DE2?E=J 3@F?4:?8 @? E96 56D<[ E23=6 2?5 42C D62E]k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 ?@ >@C6 >6DD286D DE2E:?8 E96J H2?E65 E96 DE2E6 2?5 4@F?ECJ E@ C6>2:? 4@?D6CG2E:G6] %96C6 H6C6 ?@ >@C6 >6DD286D 23@FE D@4:2=:D>] %96C6 H6C6 ?@ >@C6 >6DD286D 23@FE C6>@G:?8 E2C:77D] %96C6 H6C6 ?@ >@C6 >6DD286D 23@FE 6IA2?5:?8 |65:42C6^|65:42:5]k^AmkAmxE H2D 2D :7 E96J 8@E H92E E96J H2?E65 7C@> >6 %F6D52J] k^AmkAm$@>6 5:5?’E 86E >J G@E6 2?5 =67E] ~z[ x 5:5?’E 8:G6 E96> H92E E96J H2?E65] k^AmkAm$@>6 8@E >J G@E6 2?5 DE:== E96J 89@DE65 >6] %96J 2AA2C6?E=J H2?E65 ?@E9:?8 6=D6[ x 8F6DD]k^AmkAmqFE H9Jnk^AmkAmpC6 E96J D42C65 @7 >6n pC6 E96J D42C65 E96J ?@H 92G6 E:>6 E@ D=@H 5@H? 2?5 92G6 C62= 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 23@FE C62= :DDF6Dnk^AmkAmp=E9@F89 x AC676C :? A6CD@?[ x =:<6 E@ 492E E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE 2 A6CD@? 2?5 E96:C G2=F6D] x 7:?5 BF6DE:@?D 2?5 2?DH6CD C:8:5 2?5 4@=5]k^AmkAmx 92G6 2=H2JD =:<65 7246\E@\7246 4@?G6CD2E:@?D] xE’D 62D:6C E@ 7:8FC6 @FE :7 E96J 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ AF== E96 H@@= @G6C >J 6J6D] xE’D 62D:6C E@ >2<6 2 4@??64E:@?] xE’D 62D:6C E@ 7:8FC6 @FE J@F 42? 5:D28C66 @? D@>6 E9:?8D 2?5 E92E :E’D ~z]k^AmkAmyFDE 3642FD6 J@F H@? E96 6=64E:@? 5@6D?’E >62? E96 H@C< DE@AD] x 492==6?86 E9@D6 H9@ H@? >J G@E6 2?5 E9@D6 E92E 5:5?’E E@ 4@?E:?F6 E96 4@?G6CD2E:@?] %96C6 :D A=6?EJ @7 H@C< E@ 36 5@?6]k^AmkAm|JD6=7 2?5 @E96C G@E6CD H@F=5 =@G6 E@ D66 @FC 42?5:52E6D 2?5 AF3=:4 @77:4:2=D >@C6 E92? ;FDE 367@C6 6=64E:@?D 2?5 2E C:33@? 4FEE:?8D] k^AmkAm(6 2== H2?E 4@?G6CD2E:@?D] (6 2== 5@?’E 92G6 E96 >@?6J 7@C 4@?E:?F@FD 4@FCE:?8]k^AmkAm!@=:E:4:2?D H:== 92?8 @? E@ E92E E:E=6 C682C5=6DD @7 A2CEJ 277:=:2E:@? F?E:= E96J DE2CE 4@>:?8 2C@F?5 7@C 4@?G6CD2E:@?D H:E9 >J 7C:6?5D H9@ 2C6 8C62E=J 27764E65 3J E96:C 564:D:@?D]k^AmkAm&?E:= E96?[ E96 A9@?6 92D DE2CE65 E@ G:3C2E6 2?5 49:CA] xE =@@<D =:<6 x’> 36:?8 4@FCE65 3J pp#! 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D H:E9 4@??64E:@?D E@ E96 962=E942C6 >2C<6EA=246]k^Am Cliff Williams is the news editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Elmore County newspapers. He can be reached at cliff.williams@thewetumpkaherald.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election_coverage_elmore Vote Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Supporters demand reinstatement of Eclectic police chief Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 Eclectic police chief placed on leave Father, son die in murder, suicide Missing Holtville man found deceased Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° Cloudy73° / 53° 5 PM 67° 6 PM 64° 7 PM 63° 8 PM 62° 9 PM 61° Online Poll Do you prefer turkey or ham on Thanksgiving? You voted: Turkey Ham Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.