It was a coronation in Wetumpka Sports Complex football stadium Friday night.
Not only was Wetumpka senior Deon Floyd Jr. crowned homecoming king, Wetumpka coach Bear Woods crowned Floyd a football king. Floyd posed for a photograph with homecoming queen Briana Reeves in a pregame ceremony before his on the field heroism.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar,
Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St.
Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and
Winston Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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