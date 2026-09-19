It was a coronation in Wetumpka Sports Complex football stadium Friday night.

Not only was Wetumpka senior Deon Floyd Jr. crowned homecoming king, Wetumpka coach Bear Woods crowned Floyd a football king. Floyd posed for a photograph with homecoming queen Briana Reeves in a pregame ceremony before his on the field heroism.

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Cliff Williams / TPI Wetumpka’s Deon Floyd (11) runs downfield against Percy Julian.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Wetumpka’s Kaleb Ballard (5) looks to avoid Percy Julian defenders.

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